Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.22 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 64.10 +0.17 +0.27%
Natural Gas 3.205 +0.01 +0.16%
Mars US 59.09 +0.44 +0.75%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.23 +0.29 +0.48%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.205 +0.01 +0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 63.78 -0.20 -0.31%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.33 +0.50 +0.82%
Basra Light 59.43 +0.49 +0.83%
Saharan Blend 64.23 +0.41 +0.64%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Girassol 64.29 +0.41 +0.64%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.19 +0.06 +0.14%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
Giddings 47.25 +0.50 +1.07%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 51.12 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.62 +0.36 +0.68%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 7 hours China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 12 hours Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 16 hours Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 17 hours Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 19 hours Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 20 hours PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 21 hours UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 23 hours Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 1 day Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 1 day U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 2 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 2 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 2 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 2 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 2 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 2 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 2 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 3 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 3 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 3 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 3 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 3 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 3 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 3 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 3 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 3 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 4 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 4 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 4 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 4 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 4 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 4 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 6 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 7 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 7 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 7 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 7 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 7 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 7 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire

Breaking News:

New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO

Don’t Expect Palladium Prices To Plunge

Don’t Expect Palladium Prices To Plunge

Palladium has recently soared to…

The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

As Saudi Arabia shows a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO

By Irina Slav - Nov 10, 2017, 9:30 AM CST NYSE

Aramco is highly unlikely to list on the New York Stock Exchange, Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, told CNBC. The reason: risk of litigation.

Interestingly, however, Mobius added that a listing in London is also doubtful because transparency is essential for those who want to list on the LSE and Aramco has been reluctant to share details about its operations despite a lot of declarations that transparency is very important for the company in view of its listing.

"I think New York is pretty much out because of the risk that they have litigation. London may be out too because they don't want to disclose a lot of the inner workings of Aramco, so it's going to be very interesting to see what happens with that deal," the executive of the UK’s largest emerging markets fund said.

Riyadh has insisted that all the international exchanges it looked into as possible venues for Aramco’s secondary listing are still under consideration, including London and New York. A few days ago, President Trump said an Aramco listing on NYSE would be “important to the United States.”

Important or not, Aramco is indeed cautious about this particular venue. Earlier this year, the FT reported that a legal adviser to the Saudi company had warned that a listing in New York carried a very high risk of litigation. The report cited White & Case as saying that the reason for this risk was the “litigious culture” in the country, but it’s not just about culture. It’s about specific legislation that allows U.S. citizens to sue Saudi nationals for the 9/11 terrorist attack.

There have been reports that an international listing may not take place at all, and a private placement was the smarter way to go. However, official government sources in Riyadh are sticking to the original narrative of a dual listing in Saudi Arabia and abroad, to take place in the second half of next year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com