New Saudi Data Law Could Discourage Foreign Investment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.74 +0.70 +0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 98.02 -1.89 -1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.749 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 3.145 +0.045 +1.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.997 +0.009 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%
Chart Mars US 45 mins 92.84 -2.05 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.997 +0.009 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 99.65 -9.93 -9.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.0 -9.67 -8.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.72 -3.62 -3.64%
Graph down Basra Light 107 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 104.7 -3.96 -3.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 103.6 -3.81 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.06 -6.28 -7.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 82.34 -6.57 -7.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 98.59 -6.57 -6.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 96.84 -6.57 -6.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 94.74 -6.57 -6.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 93.99 -6.57 -6.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 97.54 -6.57 -6.31%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 92.19 -6.57 -6.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 91.50 -1.50 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.8 -6.25 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 88.99 -1.40 -1.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 92.94 -1.40 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 92.94 -1.40 -1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 91.50 -1.50 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.75 -12.75 -12.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.3 -12.87 -11.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 1 min Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 hour Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

Russia Halts Exports Of Over 200 Products But Excludes Energy

Russia Halts Exports Of Over 200 Products But Excludes Energy

Russia has responded to international…

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Is Bad News For China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Is Bad News For China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

New Saudi Data Law Could Discourage Foreign Investment

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 16, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia’s new personal data protection law would discourage foreign investment in the world’s top crude exporter which looks to diversify from oil with tech and digital hubs, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has said in letter seen by Bloomberg.

In September 2021, Saudi Arabia published a draft of its Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) which is set to come into force later in March 2022.

The current draft of the law prohibits the transfer of personal data outside Saudi Arabia, while companies not complying with this provision face criminal sanctions, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“There are several aspects of this law that pose not only significant problems for the private sector but will be significant barriers to helping the Kingdom achieve its goal to become a digital hub,” America’s biggest business lobby group said in the letter seen by Bloomberg.

“It will have a major impact on the cost and ability to do business in the Kingdom,” the group warns.

Discouraging investments is one of the last things Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, want after several years of a charm offensive to attract investments in the financial and technological sectors and make Saudi Arabia a business hub, not just a port of origin for a large part of the world’s global crude trade. Mohammed bin Salman has been looking for years to make Saudi Arabia more like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but foreign firms haven’t really flocked to the Kingdom.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), unveiled one of its latest project to attract tourists to the country by offering “epic adventures” in a park, THE RIG, inspired by offshore oil platforms.

Last autumn, the U.S. embassy in Riyadh said that tax disputes with foreign companies could discourage investments in Saudi Arabia, as multinational enterprises “have experienced tax issues exhibiting a lack of transparency, consistency and due process compared to what they have come to expect from other nations,” according to a letter of the embassy cited by Bloomberg.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia Backs Its Rare Earths Industry To Counter Chinese Dominance

Next Post

Energy Spending To Hit Record 13% Of Global GDP In 2022

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com