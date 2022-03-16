Australia Backs Its Rare Earths Industry To Counter Chinese Dominance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.32 +0.28 +0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 98.02 -1.89 -1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.750 +0.002 +0.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.146 +0.046 +1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.976 -0.011 -0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 92.84 -2.05 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.976 -0.011 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 99.65 -9.93 -9.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.0 -9.67 -8.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.72 -3.62 -3.64%
Graph down Basra Light 107 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 104.7 -3.96 -3.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 103.6 -3.81 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.06 -6.28 -7.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 82.34 -6.57 -7.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 98.59 -6.57 -6.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 96.84 -6.57 -6.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 94.74 -6.57 -6.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 93.99 -6.57 -6.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 97.54 -6.57 -6.31%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 92.19 -6.57 -6.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 91.50 -1.50 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.8 -6.25 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 88.99 -1.40 -1.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 92.94 -1.40 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 92.94 -1.40 -1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 91.50 -1.50 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.75 -12.75 -12.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.3 -12.87 -11.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 1 min Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 55 mins Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

Is It Time To Tap America’s Final Oil Frontier?

Is It Time To Tap America’s Final Oil Frontier?

There’s no denying that the…

High Jet Fuel Prices Can’t Curb Consumers’ Insatiable Demand To Fly

High Jet Fuel Prices Can’t Curb Consumers’ Insatiable Demand To Fly

While jet fuel prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Backs Its Rare Earths Industry To Counter Chinese Dominance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Australia unveiled on Wednesday a new support scheme for its domestic rare earths mining and supply chain industry as the U.S. ally looks to reduce global dependence on China for the minerals critical to technology manufacturing and the energy transition.

Australia’s government said it would allocate US$180 million (AUS$250 million) in the 2022-2023 budget to support the growth of Australia’s critical minerals sector and create a domestic supply chain of secure and stable rare earth metals supply. The federal government also announced over US$175 million (AUS$243 million) in support for four projects—an integrated nickel manganese cobalt battery material refinery hub, a project to process high-grade vanadium, a first of its kind rare earth separation plant in Australia, and a high purity alumina production facility.

According to Roskill, a Wood Mackenzie commodity research business, China accounted for 54 percent of global rare earth elements mining in 2021 and for a massive 85 percent of refined REE supply in the world.  

“The geographic concentration of rare earth mining and refined production has long raised concerns over the potential for supply disruption and the wide-ranging end-use markets they serve,” Wood Mac’s analyst Ross Embleton and David Merriman, Manager, Battery & Electric Vehicle Materials, said in October 2021.

Commenting on the new Australian initiative, Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said: “Australia is lucky to have some of the largest reserves of the critical minerals and metals which drive the modern global economy. But China currently dominates around 70 to 80 per cent of global critical minerals production and continues to consolidate its hold over these supply chains. This initiative is designed to address that dominance.”

“These investments align with the government’s commitment to securing our sovereign manufacturing capability, unlocking a new generation of high wage, high skill, high tech jobs by expanding into downstream processing, and will embed Australia in global supply chains for technology ranging from mobile phones to fighter jets,” Keith Pitt, Minister for Resources and Water, said in Australia’s 2022 Critical Minerals Strategy.

Australia’s goal is to become a critical minerals powerhouse by 2030, under its strategy, thanks to its high geological potential for a range of minerals, including critical minerals like cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Will Not Lift Fracking Ban Despite Supply Shock

Next Post

New Saudi Data Law Could Discourage Foreign Investment

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Phil Nelson on March 16 2022 said:
    Bravo, Australia and thank you Tsvetana for the article. It baffles me that the US is beholding to China for these rare earths that are critical to our national and domestic security.
    Phil

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com