  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 1 min Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 hour Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

Rising Temperatures Provide Relief For Europe’s Ongoing Energy Crisis

Rising Temperatures Provide Relief For Europe’s Ongoing Energy Crisis

Rising temperatures in Europe are…

Canada Considers Ramping Up Oil Exports To U.S.

Canada Considers Ramping Up Oil Exports To U.S.

Canada is looking for ways…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Energy Spending To Hit Record 13% Of Global GDP In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Rallying energy commodity prices are expected to drive up primary energy expenditures globally to a record 13 percent of world gross domestic product (GDP), comparable to the energy cost levels in the 1979-80 energy crisis, research consultancy for energy technologies Thunder Said Energy said in a report on Wednesday.  

The expected record 13-percent energy expenditure would be three times the average level of 4 percent between 1900 and 2020, and 1.3 times the 2018 levels, the consultancy noted.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, primary energy expenditures have averaged 4 percent of global GDP, rising to 8 percent after the first oil shock, 13 percent after the second oil shock, 10 percent in 2008, and 8-10 percent in 2013-2015, when prices were high.

Source: Thunder Said Energy

The estimate of a record energy expenditure as part of global GDP assumes prices of $250-$300 per ton of coal, $125-$150 per barrel of crude oil, and $40-45/mcf price of global natural gas, Thunder Said Energy noted.

"So this is not an 'oil shock' or a 'gas shock' but an 'everything shock'," Rob West, Analyst & CEO at Thunder Said Energy, wrote in the report.

Crude oil, natural gas, and coal prices had rallied even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the war premium sent earlier this month prices of coal and natural gas to all-time highs, while crude oil prices hit a 2008 high last week of above $130 per barrel.

"Curtailing demand is the only short-term option to alleviate shortages," West said, adding that "There are no good options here, only 'less bad' ones."

Thunder Said Energy, like many other analysts and industry officials, shares the concerns about underinvestment in conventional energy in recent years, especially in light of the fact that fossil fuels still provide around 83 percent of total energy demand globally.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

New Saudi Data Law Could Discourage Foreign Investment

Next Post

Supply Chain Disruptions Force European Automakers To Halt Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

