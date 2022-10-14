New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.66 -3.45 -3.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.73 -2.84 -3.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.484 -0.257 -3.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 -0.071 -2.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 2 days 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 -0.071 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 319 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 53 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 22 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

Dealmaking In U.S. Oil Is Slowly Starting To Recover

Dealmaking In U.S. Oil Is Slowly Starting To Recover

Dealmaking in the U.S. patch…

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Worrying inflation data and a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 14, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, elected a new president on Thursday after months of political deadlock, protests and violent clashes among various militias both in Baghdad’s Green Zone and oil-rich Basra.

Iraqi lawmakers elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s new president following two rounds of voting in parliament against the backdrop of rocket attacks.

Rashid won 160 votes, defeating another Kurdish politician, Barham Saleh, who won 99 votes, according to Al Jazeera.

While parliament was in session, nine katyusha rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, initially delaying the vote. No fatalities were reported, though several security personnel and civilians were injured, according to the Associated Press.

Rashid is Iraq’s former minister of water resources and has named 52-year-old Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister-designate to replace current prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Al-Sudani’s task will be the formidable one of winning the backing of rival Shi’ite factions. According to an Agence France Presse report, al-Sudani already has the backing of influential pro-Iranian factions, which are rivals to powerful anti-Iranian Shi’ite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr who can summon masses of protesters at will.

There are concerns the nomination of al-Sudani will result in a return to bloody violence that has plagued Iraq over the past several months. Iraq has unsuccessfully attempted to elect a new president three times this year. 

In last year’s parliamentary vote, al-Sadr won the most votes, but refused to form a coalition government. Since then, parliament has been stalemated, with al-Sadr leading his throngs of protesters in Baghdad against his rivals. In August, al-Sadr pulled all of his parliamentarians from the Iraqi assembly.

Last week, Baghdad’s violence spread to oil-rich Basra, where clashes between al-Sadr militias and those of his rivals in Basra erupted after rocket attacks on the presidential palace.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Energy Bills See Largest Rise In Decades—More Pain To Come

Next Post

Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com