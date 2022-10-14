|WTI Crude •10 mins
|85.98
|-3.13
|-3.51%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|91.90
|-2.67
|-2.82%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|94.99
|-0.74
|-0.77%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|6.530
|-0.211
|-3.13%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.621
|-0.083
|-3.07%
|Louisiana Light •1 day
|92.59
|+1.91
|+2.11%
|Louisiana Light • 1 day
|92.59
|+1.91
|+2.11%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|95.06
|+0.83
|+0.88%
|Opec Basket • 1 day
|93.66
|-3.77
|-3.87%
|Mars US • 1 day
|85.46
|-2.04
|-2.33%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.621
|-0.083
|-3.07%
|Marine •1 day
|90.73
|-1.55
|-1.68%
|Murban •1 day
|93.96
|-2.30
|-2.39%
|Iran Heavy •1 day
|88.11
|-1.19
|-1.33%
|Basra Light •318 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •1 day
|95.19
|+1.02
|+1.08%
|Bonny Light •1 day
|95.06
|+0.83
|+0.88%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|95.06
|+0.83
|+0.88%
|Girassol • 1 day
|94.52
|+0.92
|+0.98%
|Opec Basket • 1 day
|93.66
|-3.77
|-3.87%
|Canadian Crude Index •7 days
|66.72
|+2.74
|+4.28%
|Western Canadian Select •10 hours
|67.86
|+1.84
|+2.79%
|Canadian Condensate •10 hours
|91.26
|+1.84
|+2.06%
|Premium Synthetic •10 hours
|89.51
|+1.84
|+2.10%
|Sweet Crude •10 hours
|86.66
|+1.84
|+2.17%
|Peace Sour •10 hours
|83.36
|+1.84
|+2.26%
|Peace Sour • 10 hours
|83.36
|+1.84
|+2.26%
|Light Sour Blend • 10 hours
|84.66
|+1.84
|+2.22%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours
|93.61
|+1.84
|+2.01%
|Central Alberta • 10 hours
|82.96
|+1.84
|+2.27%
|Louisiana Light •1 day
|92.59
|+1.91
|+2.11%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •1 day
|85.50
|+1.75
|+2.09%
|Giddings •1 day
|79.25
|+1.75
|+2.26%
|ANS West Coast •2 days
|92.96
|-1.43
|-1.51%
|West Texas Sour •1 day
|84.14
|+1.84
|+2.24%
|Eagle Ford •1 day
|85.59
|+1.84
|+2.20%
|Eagle Ford • 1 day
|85.59
|+1.84
|+2.20%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day
|85.50
|+1.75
|+2.09%
|Kansas Common • 52 days
|84.00
|+3.50
|+4.35%
|Buena Vista • 1 day
|96.87
|+1.84
|+1.94%
Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation
As the world races into…
Worrying inflation data and a…
RFE/RL staff
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
Russia says it has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and handed them notes of protest challenging their investigations into several explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 13 that Moscow will not recognize any "pseudo-results" of the investigations conducted by Western nations if Russia is not allowed to take part in them.
"If Russian experts are not allowed to get involved in the ongoing investigative operations, Moscow will consider that the aforementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up for those who implemented the terrorist acts," the ministry's statement said.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
Western officials have said that the leaks in the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents. The West has previously accused Russia of withholding energy supplies in retaliation to sanctions imposed over its war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement in the leaks.
By RFE/RL
