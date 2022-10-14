Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.98 -3.13 -3.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.90 -2.67 -2.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.530 -0.211 -3.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.621 -0.083 -3.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.621 -0.083 -3.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 19 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation

The World Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Storage

The World Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Storage

As the world races into…

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Worrying inflation data and a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 14, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Russia says it has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and handed them notes of protest challenging their investigations into several explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 13 that Moscow will not recognize any "pseudo-results" of the investigations conducted by Western nations if Russia is not allowed to take part in them.

"If Russian experts are not allowed to get involved in the ongoing investigative operations, Moscow will consider that the aforementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up for those who implemented the terrorist acts," the ministry's statement said.

Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

Western officials have said that the leaks in the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents. The West has previously accused Russia of withholding energy supplies in retaliation to sanctions imposed over its war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement in the leaks.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Investigates Drone Threat At Natural Gas Processing Plant

Next Post

Norway Investigates Drone Threat At Natural Gas Processing Plant

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com