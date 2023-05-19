Canada's Gasoline Prices Set To Rise As Driving Season Starts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.25 +0.39 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.46 +0.60 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.575 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.575 +0.007 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Warren Buffett Buys Up Even More Occidental Petroleum

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

A transition to net zero…

Why The Market Didn't React To The Latest SPR News

Why The Market Didn't React To The Latest SPR News

On Monday, the US Department…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada's Gasoline Prices Set To Rise As Driving Season Starts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 19, 2023, 8:16 AM CDT

Alberta's wildfires could shut in more oil production, adding to rising gasoline demand at the start of Canada's driving season this weekend and pushing gasoline prices in Canada higher, analysts told The Canadian Press ahead of long May 20-22 long weekend.

"It's not unusual to see gas prices go up and down around weekends, and especially long weekends," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told The Canadian Press.

Wildfires in Alberta could put upward pressure on oil and gasoline prices, the analysts say.

Following a brief respite at the end of last week, the wildfires in Alberta began raging again this week as temperatures rose, threatening the oil sands operations in the province and forcing operators to shut in oil and gas production. 

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline prices are stuck at an average of $3.53 per gallon this week, unchanged from last week, AAA estimated on Thursday.

"Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

"It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer."

Still, the average U.S. gasoline price is now $1.075 per gallon below year-ago levels, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-saving app GasBuddy.  

The national average price of gasoline this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be $1.10 less than it was in 2022, at $3.53 per gallon on average, GasBuddy said on Thursday.

According to GasBuddy's 2023 Summer Travel Survey, released on Thursday, 64% of Americans are planning to take a summer road trip this year, up from 58% last year. However, 60% of that group has yet to confirm their plans by booking accommodations, activities, or other travel plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While gas prices are far lower in most areas than they were last year, Americans seem to feel a bit worse about the economy this year on the heels of rising interest rates, the bank crisis, and inflation that has spiked, impacting their ability to take a road trip during the summer driving season," GasBuddy's De Haan commented. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

Next Post

Warren Buffett Buys Up Even More Occidental Petroleum

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com