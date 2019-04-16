New Crude-By-Rail Bill Could Upend U.S. Oil Flows

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.04 +0.64 +1.01%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.017 -0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 67.50 -0.54 -0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.21 -0.23 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 68.95 -0.69 -0.99%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.61 -0.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.017 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 2 days 71.80 +0.11 +0.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.34 -0.61 -0.94%
Basra Light 2 days 72.54 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.82 -0.77 -1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Girassol 2 days 71.20 -0.69 -0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.21 -0.23 -0.33%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.11 +0.30 +0.59%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 54.00 -0.64 -1.17%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 60.15 -0.49 -0.81%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 64.25 -0.49 -0.76%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.15 -0.49 -0.82%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.15 -0.49 -0.85%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.15 -0.49 -0.85%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 58.40 -0.39 -0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 64.65 -0.34 -0.52%
Central Alberta 22 hours 58.25 -0.49 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Giddings 2 days 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.01 +0.42 +0.59%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.35 -0.49 -0.85%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.05 -0.49 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Top 3 Skills for Traders
  • 5 minutes Oil at $40
  • 8 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 1 hour Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 6 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip
  • 6 hours The Key Players In Libya's "Potential" Civil War
  • 5 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 1 hour Gas Flaring
  • 8 hours Tax Credits for Energy Storage
  • 6 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 1 day Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 1 day Headlines "AS RIG COUNT DECLINES WTI GOES HIGHER:. First, US "Oil" Rig count went up 2. Second that's right in the middle of Spring "CYCLONE" storm hitting DJ Basin, Powder River Basin, Bakken Basin, Oklahoma Stack Basin.
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 22 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 8 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries

Breaking News:

Iran Shutters Oil Fields To Cope With Deadly Floods

Big Oil Faces Multibillion Dollar Fallout From Algeria Crisis

Big Oil Faces Multibillion Dollar Fallout From Algeria Crisis

The political crisis in Algeria…

Oil Rallies As OPEC Production Falls

Oil Rallies As OPEC Production Falls

OPEC’s oil production cuts continued…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

New Crude-By-Rail Bill Could Upend U.S. Oil Flows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Rail sunset

The State of Washington’s House of Representatives has just passed a bill to reduce vapor pressure limits on crude-by-rail shipments through the state. If the bill becomes law, analysts say that it could create cost barriers for Bakken oil producers to ship their oil to the Pacific Northwest and could increase Washington State’s imports of crude from sources other than North Dakota, such as Alaska and Asia.

Washington’s House of Representatives approved on Friday an amended bill saying that “A facility may not load or unload crude oil into or from a rail tank car unless the oil has a vapor pressure of less than 9 pounds per square inch beginning two years after the volume of crude oil transported by rail to the facility for a calendar year has increased by more than 10 percent above the volume reported for the 2018 calendar year.”  

According to the Capitol Crude podcast of S&P Global Platts, featuring Brian Scheid, the bill could stop completely 150,000 bpd of Bakken crude by rail traffic into the state of Washington. More than 90 percent of Washington’s crude-by-rail traffic originates in North Dakota, Scheid said.

Another potential change in oil flows could be increased tanker traffic through Puget Sound as Washington’s five refineries could turn to other crude if Bakken flows are stymied by the new vapor pressure limits. Washington’s imports of crude oil from Alaska and Asia could increase, while North Dakota’s producers could start looking to boost their shipments to the U.S. Gulf Coast if they can’t ship their crude to Washington, Scheid said.

Related: The Case For $100 Oil

Washington State is not a crude oil producing state, but it has the fifth largest U.S. oil refining capacity, with the ability to process 638,000 bpd, according to EIA data

“If passed, this regulation would bring Bakken crude rail shipments to a halt, negatively impacting not only Washington’s economy, but also North Dakota, Montana, and others,” George Jamerson, the Director of Government Relations at The Heartland Institute, wrote in a commentary last week. 

The new vapor pressure limit of less than 9 pounds per square inch (psi) is well below the current 13.7 psi established by regulators in 2015 and the national standard of 14.7, Jamerson argues.

“This would create a considerable cost barrier for producers, as they would not only need to invest in new and expensive equipment to reach this pressure level, they would also be forced to remove certain qualities of the crude, making it less valuable to refiners,” he wrote.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Electric Vehicle Registrations In US Hit Record High In 2018

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com