WTI Crude 10 mins 64.04 +0.64 +1.01%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.017 -0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 67.50 -0.54 -0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.21 -0.23 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 68.95 -0.69 -0.99%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.61 -0.96%
Marine 2 days 70.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 2 days 71.80 +0.11 +0.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.34 -0.61 -0.94%
Basra Light 2 days 72.54 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.82 -0.77 -1.08%
Girassol 2 days 71.20 -0.69 -0.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.11 +0.30 +0.59%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 54.00 -0.64 -1.17%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 60.15 -0.49 -0.81%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 64.25 -0.49 -0.76%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.15 -0.49 -0.82%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.15 -0.49 -0.85%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 58.40 -0.39 -0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 64.65 -0.34 -0.52%
Central Alberta 22 hours 58.25 -0.49 -0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Giddings 2 days 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.01 +0.42 +0.59%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.35 -0.49 -0.85%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.05 -0.49 -0.66%
Iran Shutters Oil Fields To Cope With Deadly Floods

Environmentalists' "Bomb Train" Concerns Are Overblown

President Trump’s executive order aimed…

Think Tank: Mexico's New Refinery Already Doomed

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Iran Shutters Oil Fields To Cope With Deadly Floods

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2019, 2:30 PM CDT Iran floods

Iran has shut down some oil fields in its southwest Khuzestan province bordering Iraq and the Persian Gulf, as the Islamic Republic is looking to control the damage from recent flash floods that have cost it billions of U.S. dollars.

Iran shut down last week oil fields in Khuzestan as it tries to control the damage and prevent an environmental disaster, the National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) said in a press release, citing Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh.

Iran has had some pipelines in the province emptied for the first time, while oil production has been reduced in some flood-hit areas as a precaution, Zangeneh said, stressing that crude production in the Khuzestan province had not been completely stopped.

“Currently all oil wells in the West Karoun region are flooded or surrounded by water except for a protected area of hundreds of meters around the wells,” Zangeneh said.

The floods in recent weeks have killed more than 70 people, destroyed thousands of homes, and forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek emergency shelter. According to Iranian lawmakers cited by state media and Reuters, the floods caused the equivalent of US$2.5 billion in damages to road infrastructure and agricultural land.

The floods in Iran and the shutdown of some oil production as a precaution come at a time when Iran’s oil industry and exports are under U.S. sanctions that have been limiting the Islamic Republic’s exports to 1.1 million bpd-1.3 million bpd in recent months—around half of Iran’s crude oil exports at this time last year, before the U.S. announced its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil in November.   

The U.S. waivers for eight key Iranian oil customers, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, expire in early May. While the U.S. Administration says that it continues to pursue zero Iranian oil exports, analysts expect Washington to extend waivers to at least a few of the currently exempted buyers, with reduced volumes allowed under the new waivers, as the Administration may be leery of pushing oil prices too high.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

