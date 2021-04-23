New Court Verdict Imperils Dakota Access Pipeline Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours SellBuy 62.14 +0.71 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours SellBuy 66.11 +0.71 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours SellBuy 2.730 -0.019 -0.69%
Graph up Heating Oil 5 hours SellBuy 1.874 +0.013 +0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 5 hours 1.996 +0.021 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.55 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.55 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.06 -0.96 -1.50%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 62.24 +0.56 +0.91%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 1.996 +0.021 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 62.89 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 63.64 +0.71 +1.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.47 +0.16 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 65.38 +0.73 +1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.62 +0.38 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 64.70 +0.65 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.06 -0.96 -1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 49.71 +0.91 +1.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 48.78 -1.07 -2.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 61.83 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 56.53 -0.27 -0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 57.03 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.55 +0.21 +0.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 60.50 +2.50 +4.31%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 54.25 +2.50 +4.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 56.09 +0.71 +1.28%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.04 +0.71 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.04 +0.71 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 60.50 +2.50 +4.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.77 +0.08 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 9 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 2 days Fukushima
  • 5 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?

Breaking News:

New Court Verdict Imperils Dakota Access Pipeline Again

How To Play The $2.6 Trillion Clean Energy Investment Boom

How To Play The $2.6 Trillion Clean Energy Investment Boom

Staggering amount of money is…

2021 Will Be Another Disastrous Year For Colombia’s Oil Industry

2021 Will Be Another Disastrous Year For Colombia’s Oil Industry

2020 has been a disastrous…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

New Court Verdict Imperils Dakota Access Pipeline Again

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 23, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

The latest step in the Dakota Access Pipeline’s years-long saga saw on Friday a U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. deny DAPL’s petition for a rehearing that would have ended the pipeline’s troublesome legal issues.

Energy Transfer Partners LP, the owner of the pipeline project, has struggled for years against Native American tribes resulting in protests, violence during construction, fierce legal battles, and court-directed shutdown orders. Uncertainty surrounding the pipeline even delayed a Bakken crude oil production ramp-up last summer as companies were nervous about investing in additional production crude that may not find transportation out of the basin.

Prior to Friday’s defeat, the pipeline dodged its latest bullet earlier in April when government lawyers told U.S. District Judge Brian Boasberg that they would not order the pipeline to shut down while DAPL undergoes an environmental review—a process that could take as long as a year.

But just because it was not ordered to shut in early April did not mean its troubles were over. The pipeline sought a hearing to quash the environmental review altogether, but on Friday, the D.C. appeals court denied its request for a hearing on the matter. The environmental review will therefore proceed.

This means that technically, Energy Transfer Partners’ pipeline is still trespassing on federal lands at the part where the pipeline goes underneath Lake Oahe—a source of consternation for the Native American tribes that are situated near the Missouri River reservoir.

It has been estimated that pulling the plug on DAPL’s 570,000 bpd of capacity could add another $5 per barrel to the cost of shipping North Dakota crude, making it “nearly impossible” for North Dakota to compete with other oil-producing regions in the United States, according to the Western Dakota Energy Association.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Houthis Claim Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Oil Facility

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com