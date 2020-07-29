Dakota Access Pipeline Saga Stalls Oil Production Recovery In The Bakken

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 41.27 +0.23 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 41.87 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 42.65 -0.60 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.42 -0.35 -0.93%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 29.61 +0.26 +0.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.04 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 40.04 -0.56 -1.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.44 -0.56 -1.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.79 -0.56 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 38.04 -0.56 -1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 39.89 -0.56 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 35.22 +0.23 +0.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.78 -0.56 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 18 mins Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 32 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Mask Disposal
  • 1 day NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 3 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 2 days Donald Aced This Test
  • 6 hours The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days You may all go to hell

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

China Eyes Hydropower Projects Around The World

China Eyes Hydropower Projects Around The World

China produces nearly a third…

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Oil prices pared losses on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Dakota Access Pipeline Saga Stalls Oil Production Recovery In The Bakken

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 29, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

The uncertainty surrounding the future operations of Dakota Access, the key pipeline carrying crude out of the Bakken, is stalling oil companies’ plans to invest in bringing back online the output they had curtailed after the pandemic-driven crash in oil demand and prices, executives told Reuters.

A federal judge ruled on July 6 that the Dakota Access Pipeline, in operation since 2017, must be emptied and shut down by August 5, until a new comprehensive environmental review is completed.

A week later, a U.S. Appeals Court ruled that Dakota Access can continue to operate while the court considers whether the pipeline should be shut down as ordered by a lower court’s ruling. 

Until the new saga with the Dakota Access pipeline is resolved, oil drillers in the Bakken are not rushing to restore production as they see the move as too risky in case Dakota Access were to shut down.

As of June 26, the Bakken had a total of 405,000 bpd of shut-in production, compared to 510,000 bpd curtailed output in May, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

This means that Bakken producers had brought just one-fifth of the production they had curtailed before the court order for shutting Dakota Access added an enormous layer of uncertainty for drillers in North Dakota.

Another pipeline, the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline, was also ordered shut in early July, after 67 years of operations, by the U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs for trespassing on land owned by Native Americans.

If the two pipelines – which carry over one-third of the oil pumped in the Bakken as per Bloomberg estimates – were to shut down, it would make life much harder for Bakken shale drillers which may have to contend with higher shipping costs via rail or trucks while oil prices continue to languish in below-profit-making territory for the average well in the region.

The Western Dakota Energy Association, which filed a so-called “friend of the court” brief to support Dakota Access, said in it that “the loss of DAPL’s 570,000 barrel-per-day takeaway capacity will likely add at least $5.00 per barrel to the cost of shipping North Dakota crude,” and that added cost “would make it nearly impossible for North Dakota to compete with other oil-producing regions in the country, thereby stopping our communities’ recovery in its tracks.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Books $29-Bln Deficit In Q2

Next Post

Pandemic Sent U.S. Energy Consumption Plunging To 30-Year Low

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com