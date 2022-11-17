Natural Gas Prices In Europe Drop As Storage Units Remain Untouched

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 82.35 -3.24 -3.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 90.48 -2.38 -2.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.04 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.349 +0.149 +2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.458 -0.050 -1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.458 -0.050 -1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.57 +1.23 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 92.45 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.17 -1.50 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.93 -1.89 -1.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.40 -1.44 -1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.75 -1.92 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.15 -1.92 -2.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.40 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.55 -1.92 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.55 -1.92 -2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.50 -1.92 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.85 -1.92 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 38 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 22 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 1 day Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Drop As Storage Units Remain Untouched

Tech Breakthrough Could Slash Fertilizer Emissions

Tech Breakthrough Could Slash Fertilizer Emissions

A breakthrough in a key…

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

On the sidelines of COP27…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Drop As Storage Units Remain Untouched

By ZeroHedge - Nov 17, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Europe could end winter with better-than-expected natural gas storage levels because of unseasonably warm weather across the energy-stricken continent in October and November. Traditionally the heating season should be well underway, but above-trend temperatures have allowed NatGas storage facilities to be near full without any significant draws. 

At one point this morning, front-month Dutch TTF futures slid as much as 10.2%, compounded with an 8.2% decline on Wednesday, following a new report from Maxar that forecasted above-normal temperatures in Scandinavia and southwest Europe next week. 

Northwest Europe is expected to see above-average temperatures through the end of the month.

As well as South East Europe. 

Germany, the EU's largest economy and most addicted to NatGas, will also see above-average temperatures through the end of the month. 

France has the second-largest economy in the EU and will experience similar warmer weather patterns. 

"Traders are keeping a close eye on weather trends as Europe's gas storage is almost full, which should serve as a buffer for the winter," Bloomberg said. 

Seasonally, EU NatGas storage is well above a 12-year trend. 

But as we all know, it'll take one cold snap to boost heating demand which would mean inventories would start drawing down. 

Countries across Europe have been preparing for possible blackouts and energy rationing this winter. The energy crisis has yet to be resolved because no new supplies have been able to offset what was lost from Russia. EU countries have only been able to reduce energy consumption among households and businesses. 

Russian energy Gazprom PJSC warned last month that "whole towns and lands, god forbid, will freeze" if Europe is hit with one week or more of abnormally cold temperatures.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Hikes Windfall Taxes On Oil And Gas To 35%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com