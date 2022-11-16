EV Makers Cozy Up To Miners As Supplies Dwindle

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 14 mins 85.31 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 92.86 -1.00 -1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.31 -0.70 -0.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.225 +0.025 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 23 mins 2.508 +0.034 +1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.508 +0.034 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 11 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 6 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 hours Wind droughts
  • 6 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Suspected Drone Strike Blows Up Fuel Depot Deep In Russian Territory

Potential Ban On Russian Metals Pushes Aluminum Prices Higher

Potential Ban On Russian Metals Pushes Aluminum Prices Higher

Markets are waiting for a…

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada has shaken up mining…

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals

The construction industry is battling…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EV Makers Cozy Up To Miners As Supplies Dwindle

By Irina Slav - Nov 16, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Electric vehicle producers are racing to secure supplies of battery metals.
  • Tesla is reportedly in talks with Glencore to take a minority stake in the commodity giant.
  • Carmakers are only now realizing that a tighter hold on the supply chain would be beneficial for the security of their critical material supply,
Join Our Community

Last month, media reported that Tesla had discussed taking a minority stake in mining and commodity trading giant Glencore. The talks were interpreted as a sign of EV makers trying to secure the long-term supply of materials, without which they would be unable to hit their production—and emission reduction—targets.

Yet there were other such deals for Tesla. Back in 2020, Tesla inked a deal with Glencore that would see the Swiss miner supply cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Tesla’s gigafactory in China and the one that the company planned to build in Germany before the pandemic hit.

At the time, the FT noted in a report on the news how the deal suggested that Tesla was tightening control over the sourcing of its battery raw materials at a time when other carmakers were betting on external suppliers. Now, with a supply shortage looming large and expensive on the horizon, these other carmakers are rethinking their approach.

Mining executives have been warning of an imminent copper shortage for months now. The energy transition will require massive amounts of copper—not a small part of those amounts for EV engines—and the world is not producing these massive amounts of copper.

Production, both industry executives and analysts say, not just of copper but of all critical EV battery metals and minerals, needs to rise, and it needs to rise fast. This, especially the fast part, is in the realm of the impossible: a mine takes about a decade or even more to be put into operation, and that’s only if the market for its future output is secured. So carmakers are trying to secure a market for this future output to motivate its launch.

 “If you do the maths of what we would need at the end of the decade, and you see where we are now, it’s a factor of X in terms of scaling,” Mercedes-Benz’s chief executive Ola Kaellenius told the FT. “The issue is not that there’s not enough lithium on this planet — there is. But it needs to be mined and it needs to be refined and go through all the steps. 

Apparently, carmakers are only now realizing that a tighter hold on the supply chain would be beneficial for the security of their critical material supply, when their production targets in line with government legislation against emissions are under threat thanks to shortages.

Wood Mackenzie recently illustrated the challenge with copper. In an October report, the research firm said the world would require an additional 9.7 million tons of copper if it is to meet the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“To successfully meet zero-carbon targets, the mining industry needs to deliver new projects at a frequency and consistent level of financing never previously accomplished,” said the firm’s research director of copper markets, Nick Pickens, in comments on the report.

It’s not just copper, either. Reuters recently reported that a number of startups are working on battery alternatives to the dominant lithium-ion technology in a bid to reduce the cost of EVs’ most expensive component and reduce European and U.S. carmakers’ dependence on China, which, unlike Mercedes-Benz and the rest of them, did its homework and realized early on how important having control over supply chains is in the EV space.

Related: Global Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Relaxes Covid Rules

Guided by the always hopeful principle of better late than never, however, European and U.S. carmakers are fixing their mistake and seeking out miners to offer money for new mines. After all, with all the pro-EV legislation being approved on both sides of the Atlantic, long-term demand for EVs is all but guaranteed in massive numbers.

The problem is that new mines really do take a very long time from decision to mine to actual commercial-scale mining. And this suggests that shortages in lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite, all key for EVs, are as guaranteed as demand for such vehicles. And this means that the EV revolution might once again get postponed or slowed down regardless of governments’ and carmakers’ equally ambitious plans for the electrification of transport.

There is also the problem of costs, which are already climbing higher as the supply of certain materials tightens. They will climb even higher as the deficits settle in. The war on cost is the most important one for carmakers; even with generous government subsidies, they remain more expensive than ICE cars for the most part.

Of course, governments could push these subsidies even higher than they already are, but someone would have to pay for them, and that’s likely to be the people who pay for everything else the government does: voters. Those would be the same voters those governments and carmakers want to sell millions of EVs to—at least, if they get manufactured when they are needed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are Nickel Prices Poised For A Breakout?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com