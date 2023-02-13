Europe’s Gas Prices Drop To The Lowest Level Since September 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.18 +0.46 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.67 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.57 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.410 -0.104 -4.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 +0.025 +0.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 +0.025 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

China Set To Sign Another Massive LNG Deal With Qatar

Geopolitical Risk Premium In U.S. Gas Prices Is Evaporating

Geopolitical Risk Premium In U.S. Gas Prices Is Evaporating

U.S. natural gas prices have…

Soaring Energy Prices And Stimulus: A Toxic Cocktail

Soaring Energy Prices And Stimulus: A Toxic Cocktail

Governments are looking to ease…

Did New York’s Tax Holiday Actually Help Reduce Gasoline Price Pain?

Did New York’s Tax Holiday Actually Help Reduce Gasoline Price Pain?

Earlier this year, New York…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Gas Prices Drop To The Lowest Level Since September 2021

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 13, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • European benchmark gas prices fell to their lowest level since September 2021 on Monday morning.
  • Europe is more confident that there will be no gas shortages until the end of this winter.
  • The UK’s wholesale gas prices also dropped today on expected stronger wind power generation on Tuesday. 
Join Our Community

Milder weather, the end of a supply outage in Norway, and expectations of stronger winds in northwest Europe sent on Monday European benchmark natural gas prices down by 4% to the lowest level since September 2021.

Europe is more confident that there will be no gas shortages until the end of this winter, while the Freeport LNG export facility in the United States sent out the first shipment from storage since a fire halted exports in June 2022. These factors also dragged the TTF price, Europe’s benchmark, down by 4% to $54.50 (51 euros) per megawatt hour (MWh) midday in Amsterdam on Monday.

The UK’s wholesale gas prices also dropped today on expected stronger wind power generation on Tuesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swedish grid operator Svenska kraftnät said on Monday that it had downgraded the risk of power shortages to “low” from “real.”

According to Pontus de Mare, Senior Vice President of Power System Operations at Svenska kraftnät, the lowered perceived risk of power cuts is the result of an improved supply situation in northwestern Europe and a decline in electricity consumption during peak demand hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Germany, the Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said on Monday that the gas supply in Germany is stable, and “It is unlikely that there will be a gas deficit situation this winter.”

Gas storage sites in Germany are 73.08% full, the regulator said, while data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows that across the EU, gas storage sites were 66.48% full as of February 11, well above the five-year average for this time of the year.

Weather forecasts suggest temperatures will be higher than seasonal averages in the UK and northwestern Europe this week, which also means lower demand for heating and power generation from natural gas.

Norway’s gas supply to Europe also sharply recovered on Monday from Sunday after the end of an unplanned outage at the huge Troll gas field, easing concerns about immediate supply.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

EU Weighs $100 Price Cap For Russian Diesel Sold To Third-Parties
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com