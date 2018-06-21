Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.75 -0.96 -1.46%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.31 -1.02 -1.37%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.982 +0.017 +0.57%
Mars US 13 hours 68.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
Urals 1 day 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 -0.01 -0.02%
Marine 1 day 72.28 +0.70 +0.98%
Murban 1 day 75.28 +0.70 +0.94%
Iran Heavy 1 day 70.18 +0.37 +0.53%
Basra Light 1 day 72.48 -0.41 -0.56%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.93 +0.39 +0.53%
Girassol 1 day 73.84 +0.40 +0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 12 hours 40.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.21 -2.94 -7.14%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.91 +0.81 +1.28%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 65.86 +0.81 +1.25%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.96 +1.56 +2.87%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.71 +0.81 +1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 60.96 +2.06 +3.50%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.71 +1.81 +3.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 +1.25 +2.03%
Giddings 1 day 56.50 +1.25 +2.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.49 +1.29 +1.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.17 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.12 +1.15 +1.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.67 +1.15 +1.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.33 -0.78 -1.05%
Musk: Germany Favorite To Host European Tesla Gigafactory

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Petrochemicals: The Future For Big Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Germany is a leading choice for a possible future Tesla Gigafactory in Europe, Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

“Germany is a leading choice for Europe. Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries,” Musk said on Twitter.

Tesla’s chief executive also noted that “To be clear, Tesla European Headquarters will remain in Netherlands.”

Tesla started building its first Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, in 2014, and Gigafactory 1 only produces battery cells, packs, and drivetrains.

Musk has said that he is planning other Gigafactories around the world as well.

Earlier this month, during Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting, Musk said that the Gigafactory in Nevada had reached one-third of its planned size and “will be, by far, the biggest building in the world.”

Tesla’s chief executive also updated shareholders on the company’s plans for Gigafactories in Europe and China.

Tesla plans to build a Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, with details to be announced as early as in July. The EV maker also looks to build a Gigafactory in Europe, which could be possibly announced by the end of this year. As part of Tesla’s drive to cut production costs for its cars, the company plans to ultimately build as many as 10 to 12 Gigafactories around the world, Musk said.

“Particularly as we try to make cars more and more affordable, it’s getting important to localize production to at least the continent level,” Musk said, as carried by Business Insider.

Meanwhile, the Model 3 ramp-up is now priority number-one for Tesla, as thousands of pre-ordered cars have yet to be delivered and investors are increasingly worried that Tesla may not be able to stay on course and that it may fall short of production targets again.

The deadline for 5,000 Model 3s per week is end-June, and this weekend Musk unveiled a new production line built for that.

On Friday night, Musk emailed all employees to urge “radical improvements” if Tesla were to reach its Model 3 targets, according to an email shared with CNBC by a current employees at Tesla.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

