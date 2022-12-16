Mountain Valley Pipeline Faces Another Setback

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 74.29 -1.82 -2.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 79.28 -1.93 -2.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.23 -1.60 -2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 6.600 -0.370 -5.31%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.132 -0.035 -1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.132 -0.035 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.49 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.66 +1.22 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.20 -2.23 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 382 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.33 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.42 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.64 -1.18 -2.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.86 -1.17 -2.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 78.26 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 76.51 -1.17 -1.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.66 -1.17 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.66 -1.17 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.61 -1.17 -1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 69.96 -1.17 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -1.50 -2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.40 +1.88 +2.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.19 -1.17 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -1.17 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 8 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Earthquakes Increase Costs Even More For Texas Shale Producers

Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

University of Sydney researchers have…

Kazakhstan Still Highly Dependent On Russia For Crude Exports

Kazakhstan Still Highly Dependent On Russia For Crude Exports

The Middle Corridor – an…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mountain Valley Pipeline Faces Another Setback

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 16, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

The U.S. Senate has blocked Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt at changing the energy project permitting process by amending the annual defense policy bill, Argus said on Friday.

The bill failed with a tie vote, at 47-47. Machin was hoping to secure the 60 votes required to break the filibuster. For Machin, it is a significant disappointment and likely ruins any chances that his bill will pass yet this year.

Manchin’s bill sought to alter the rules to allow fast-tracked permits and even automatically issued permits in order to complete the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline. The bill secured just 7 Republican votes.

The Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline project is a pipeline system that would span 303 miles west from West Virginia to southern Virginia, bringing natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins to the Mid- and South Atlantic regions. The project has been delayed when a U.S. Court of Appeals earlier this year vacated Mountain Valley’s federal permits, arguing that the gpvernment approvals didn’t consider the impacts of erosion.

Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer agreed to pursue reform on permitting that would “require the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and give the DC Circuit jurisdiction over any further litigation,” after Joe Manchin did an about-face on the Democrats’ plans to pass legislation that secured hundreds of billions in climate change spending. Manchin eventually agreed to back the bill after initially refusing, handing the Democrats a climate victory.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is said to be languishing at the 90% complete mark, with costs increasing with each delay. The original price tag for the project was estimated at $3.7 billion but has now ballooned to more than $6 billion.

Manchin has thrown his weight behind the Mountain Valley Pipeline to provide West Virginia a way of exporting its natural gas to other markets and boost the state’s economy.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Begins SPR Repurchase Program As Oil Prices Crash

Next Post

Earthquakes Increase Costs Even More For Texas Shale Producers

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

China’s Zero-Covid Tweaks Are A False Flag For Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com