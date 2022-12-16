U.S. Begins SPR Repurchase Program As Oil Prices Crash

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.15 -1.96 -2.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.96 -2.25 -2.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.92 -0.91 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.610 -0.360 -5.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.127 -0.040 -1.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.127 -0.040 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.49 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.66 +1.22 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.20 -2.23 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 382 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.33 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.42 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.64 -1.18 -2.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.86 -1.17 -2.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.26 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.51 -1.17 -1.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.66 -1.17 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.66 -1.17 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.61 -1.17 -1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.96 -1.17 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -1.50 -2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.40 +1.88 +2.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.19 -1.17 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -1.17 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 8 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Begins SPR Repurchase Program As Oil Prices Crash

WTO Ruling Reignites U.S.-China Trade Spat

WTO Ruling Reignites U.S.-China Trade Spat

A WTO ruling on Trump-era…

Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

Petroleo Brasileiro has shed $41…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Begins SPR Repurchase Program As Oil Prices Crash

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 16, 2022, 12:45 PM CST

The U.S. EIA reported that 4.7 million barrels of crude oil left the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending December 9, but now the United States has started the process of refilling the nation’s SPR.

While 3 million barrels is a far cry from the 211 million barrels released so far this year, the gesture could be seen by some in the industry as proof that the Biden Administration intends to keep its work to refill when prices fall below $70 per barrel—on a consistent basis, energy security advisor Amos Hochstein said earlier this month.

The Administration said at the beginning of this month that it was looking to halt all sales from the SPR that were mandated by Congress in order to make way for refilling. There are 147 million barrels set to be released, per a Congressional mandate between 2024 and 2027. 

 “It doesn’t make sense for us to be releasing oil while we’re trying to refill the SPR,” Doug MacIntyre, the Department of Energy’s Deputy Director for the Office of Petroleum Reserves, said in testimony before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee earlier this month. “We can’t fill and release from the same site at the same time.”

The purchase of the 3 million barrels will be for a February delivery. While oil isn’t trading at $70 per barrel, WTI has slipped to $74.66 per barrel as of Friday.

U.S. oil drilling activity has fallen for two weeks in a row, according to the most recent Baker Hughes data, with 620 oil rigs in operation in the United States. It is about 100 rigs more than what was in operation when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, but more than 220 rigs shy of what was in operation before the pandemic started in 2019.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan Is Bringing Back Nuclear Power To Protect Its Energy Security

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

China’s Zero-Covid Tweaks Are A False Flag For Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com