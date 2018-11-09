Montana Judge Puts Brakes On Keystone XL

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.84 -0.83 -1.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.65 -1.00 -1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.725 +0.182 +5.14%
Mars US 23 hours 65.12 -1.10 -1.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
Urals 2 days 69.61 -0.24 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.15 -0.67 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.725 +0.182 +5.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 70.05 -1.30 -1.82%
Murban 16 hours 72.14 -1.81 -2.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.57 -1.51 -2.25%
Basra Light 2 days 71.33 -1.52 -2.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.54 +1.04 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Girassol 2 days 71.62 +0.96 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 27.05 +1.01 +3.88%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 13.17 -1.00 -7.06%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.67 -1.00 -2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.77 -1.00 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.67 -1.00 -4.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 40.67 -1.00 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 27.67 -1.00 -3.49%
Central Alberta 2 days 12.67 -1.00 -7.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.25 -1.00 -1.72%
Giddings 2 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.62 -1.00 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.57 -1.00 -1.68%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.57 -1.00 -1.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.12 -1.00 -1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.68 -1.00 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 11 minutes Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 16 minutes Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 22 mins China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 4 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 58 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 day U.S. Warns Iranian Oil Tankers May Be Courting 'Environmental Disaster'
  • 24 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 22 hours Layoffs, Furloughs and Shutdown at Faraday Future's EV factory
  • 1 day How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 8 hours Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 1 hour Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 8 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 1 day BMW: Braking Bad
  • 21 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

China Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

This Major Cover Up Could Wreak Havoc On Global Oil Markets

This Major Cover Up Could Wreak Havoc On Global Oil Markets

The diplomatic row between the…

Washington Issues Waivers, Warns Against Trading Oil With Iran

Washington Issues Waivers, Warns Against Trading Oil With Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Montana Judge Puts Brakes On Keystone XL

By Irina Slav - Nov 09, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Montana Keystone

A Montana district court judge has ordered the suspension of construction work on the Keystone XL pipeline on the grounds that violations were made in the government’s environmental review.

In a press release, the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the staunchest opponents of the project, noted that TransCanada had not yet made the final investment decision on Keystone XL and the latest court ruling might shake its belief that it is still a commercially viable project.

The court has asked the government to review its assessment and revise it, taking into account the changes in the oil markets since 2014, the latest in climate change, and the presence of “cultural resources” along the route of the pipeline that was planned to carry heavy oil from Alberta to U.S. refineries. The 830,000 bpd pipeline will run from the Albertan oil sands through Montana and South Dakota, ending in Nebraska, where it would connect to the existing pipeline network that goes on to the Gulf Coast. 

The court’s ruling comes a little more than a month after TransCanada said that construction of the pipeline could begin as soon as next year. The announcement followed an environmental impact review from the U.S. State Department, which concluded the pipeline’s impact on the environment would be “negligible to moderate.”

That environmental impact review was ordered by the same Montana judge, Brian Morris, who now ruled for another review, suspending all work on the project. As a result, the number of people who will be genuinely surprised if the Keystone XL project—vetoed by the Obama administration and later revived by President Trump—ever sees the light of day is growing. It has become one of the most controversial oil projects in North America, but it is also one of the most important for Canadian crude oil producers hit by a significant pipeline capacity shortage. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Bank VTB Funded Rosneft Stake Sale To Qatari Fund

Next Post

China Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com