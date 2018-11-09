China Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.84 -0.83 -1.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.65 -1.00 -1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.725 +0.182 +5.14%
Mars US 23 hours 65.12 -1.10 -1.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
Urals 2 days 69.61 -0.24 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.15 -0.67 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.725 +0.182 +5.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 70.05 -1.30 -1.82%
Murban 16 hours 72.14 -1.81 -2.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.57 -1.51 -2.25%
Basra Light 2 days 71.33 -1.52 -2.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.54 +1.04 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.82 +0.94 +1.33%
Girassol 2 days 71.62 +0.96 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 27.05 +1.01 +3.88%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 13.17 -1.00 -7.06%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.67 -1.00 -2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.77 -1.00 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.67 -1.00 -4.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 40.67 -1.00 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 27.67 -1.00 -3.49%
Central Alberta 2 days 12.67 -1.00 -7.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.25 -1.00 -1.72%
Giddings 2 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.62 -1.00 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.57 -1.00 -1.68%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.57 -1.00 -1.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.12 -1.00 -1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.68 -1.00 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 11 minutes Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 16 minutes Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 22 mins China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 4 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 58 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 day U.S. Warns Iranian Oil Tankers May Be Courting 'Environmental Disaster'
  • 24 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 22 hours Layoffs, Furloughs and Shutdown at Faraday Future's EV factory
  • 1 day How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 8 hours Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 1 hour Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 8 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 1 day BMW: Braking Bad
  • 21 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

China Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

U.S. Oil Production Is Set To Soar Past 12 Million Bpd

U.S. Oil Production Is Set To Soar Past 12 Million Bpd

The EIA has once again…

China To Boost Shale Oil, Gas Production

China To Boost Shale Oil, Gas Production

China’s biggest energy producers are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Overtakes Japan To Become World’s Top Natural Gas Importer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2018, 2:00 PM CST LNG vessel

China has recently overtaken Japan to become the world’s biggest importer of natural gas and will likely keep that crown as pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure grow, according to an analysis by S&P Global Platts.

In the first ten months of this year, China imported a total of 72.06 million metric tons of natural gas, a 33.1-percent increase compared to January-October 2017. China’s natural gas imports in January-October this year were higher than all of its natural gas imports of 68.57 million tons in 2017, Platts notes, citing Chinese customs data. During the same period, Japan’s imports of LNG stood at 67.36 million tons.

According to official data from Japan and China collected by Platts, China first overtook Japan in April this year, when it imported a total of 6.818 million tons of natural gas, higher than Japan’s imports of 6.079 million tons of LNG.

Last year, the Chinese government drive to switch millions of residents from coal to natural gas resulted in China surpassing South Korea to become the world’s second-largest LNG importer behind Japan.

China’s natural gas imports are set to rise with the construction of new LNG import terminals and the Power of Siberia pipeline from Russia, expected to come into service in late 2019.

China is raising its domestic natural gas production, but it is importing and is expected to continue to import growing volumes of gas as domestic production growth can’t keep up with surging demand.

According to the Gas 2018 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), due to the policy to reduce air pollution, China’s natural gas demand is expected to grow by 60 percent through 2023. China is projected to account for 37 percent of the global growth in natural gas consumption between 2017 and 2023, more than any other country, the IEA said. The share of imports in China’s natural gas supply is seen rising from 39 percent to 45 percent by 2023, the agency forecasts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Montana Judge Puts Brakes On Keystone XL

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com