Moldova Denies The Validity Of Gazprom’s $800 Million Natural Gas Debt Claim

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.64 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.66 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.52 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.694 -0.071 -2.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 +0.014 +0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 +0.014 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 643 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 96 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 67.03 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 80.48 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 86.63 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.86 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 88.32 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.91 +2.00 +2.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 +2.00 +2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

China’s Biggest Coal Company Is Seizing Its Opportunity To Build More Plants

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Bullish building in oil markets…

Fracking Fuels U.S. Natural Gas Production Explosion

Fracking Fuels U.S. Natural Gas Production Explosion

The U.S. regains its lead…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Moldova Denies The Validity Of Gazprom’s $800 Million Natural Gas Debt Claim

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 04, 2023, 2:20 AM CDT

Moldova’s President has said Russia’s Gazprom has no real claim for $800 million in dues for gas deliveries, citing an audit from an unnamed international company.

In a report on the news, Reuters recalled that the dispute dates back to last year when Gazprom demanded that Moldova pay its dues under a gas supply contract that saw the gas delivered but no payments made.

Meanwhile, Moldova switched to other suppliers of gas in the wake of the payment demand, with its energy ministry accusing Gazprom of continuing to deliver gas to the separatist Transnistria region free of charge.

In March, the Moldovan government said it had resumed purchasing natural gas from Gazprom after a three-month pause—and just days after its energy minister claimed it was no longer buying Russian gas—and then, two months later, the government said again it had stopped buying Russian gas altogether.

Also last year, Gazprom said part of gas volumes destined for Moldova were being diverted to Ukraine, and warned if this continued it would begin reducing gas flows through the Ukraine itself.

Moldova is one of the countries overwhelmingly dependent on Russian gas supply that has had to look for alternative suppliers in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion and the EU sanctions that followed.

The alternative supply sources for European buyers include Norway, Azerbaijan, and producers of liquefied natural gas such as the United States and Qatar. The U.S. has so far been the main beneficiary of the European gas shortage as U.S. producers are happier to sell some of their volumes on the spot market than their Qatari counterpart, which insists on long-term deals.

Initially wary of such long-term deals, European buyers, including German utilities, have reconsidered their stance and are now signing up for long-term supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chevron Launches Mediation Talks With LNG Workers To Avert Strike

Next Post

China’s Biggest Coal Company Is Seizing Its Opportunity To Build More Plants

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com