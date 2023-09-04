China’s Biggest Coal Company Is Seizing Its Opportunity To Build More Plants

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.68 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.71 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.52 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 -0.082 -2.97%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.606 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.606 +0.014 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 643 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 96 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 67.03 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 80.48 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 86.63 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.86 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 88.32 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.91 +2.00 +2.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 +2.00 +2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Commodity Trader Trafigura Sees Upside Risk For Oil Prices

Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

Crude oil has broken out…

Biden’s $12 Billion Answer To Converting The Trillion Dollar Auto Industry

Biden’s $12 Billion Answer To Converting The Trillion Dollar Auto Industry

The Biden administration is offering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Biggest Coal Company Is Seizing Its Opportunity To Build More Plants

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 04, 2023, 3:32 AM CDT

China’s biggest coal power generating company plans to revive some projects that were suspended earlier as the country’s government prioritizes energy security over the transition.

This prioritization opens up opportunities for boosting China’s already considerable coal generation capacity, with Shenhua Energy Co. planning to build more coal power plants before 2025.

The company is a unit of the biggest coal mining company in the country: China Energy Investment Corp. Last year, China’s total coal output rose by 9% to 4.5 billion tons, which represented over half of the world’s total.

“As the country’s latest round of power system optimization progresses, the company is seizing the window of opportunity for thermal power development,” said the company’s general manager Xu Mingjun, as quoted by Bloomberg.

China has been approving new coal generation capacity at a breakneck speed since the start of last year. The total approved to date stands at 152 GW, which Bloomberg notes is more than the total coal generation capacity in Europe currently in operation.

In the first half of this year, China approved more than 50 GW in new coal generation capacity.

This has prompted a lot of criticism from environmentalists but China has stuck to its priorities, noting that it needs coal generation in a supporting role to make up for the drops in output from wind and solar as they depend on the weather.

In fairness, Europe is also returning to coal in the absence of cheap Russian pipeline gas. Despite the massive buildup in wind and solar capacity across much of the continent, European countries have discovered they need dispatchable generation and have found it in coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany, the flagman for the European energy transition, made headlines earlier this year when it decided to dismantle a wind farm in order to expand a coal mine.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Moldova Denies The Validity Of Gazprom’s $800 Million Natural Gas Debt Claim

Next Post

Commodity Trader Trafigura Sees Upside Risk For Oil Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com