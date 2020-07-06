Militants Kill 8 Subcontractors On Total’s LNG Project In Mozambique

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.55 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 42.98 -0.12 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.020 +1.09%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.63 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.60 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 43.69 +0.36 +0.83%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.020 +1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 43.48 +0.68 +1.59%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 43.86 +0.74 +1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 42.88 +0.53 +1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 46.17 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 43.00 +0.32 +0.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 43.69 +0.36 +0.83%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 43.69 +0.36 +0.83%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 44.98 +0.77 +1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 37.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.58 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.53 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.53 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 1 hour Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 12 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 31 mins Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 1 day Joe Biden to black radio host, " If you don't vote for me you ain't black". That's our Democratic Party nominee ?
  • 2 days Happy 4th of July!
  • 2 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 2 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 3 days Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 4 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Industry Thinks Outside The Box To Get College Grads Onboard

Turning California’s Biggest Liability Into A Biofuel Boom

Turning California’s Biggest Liability Into A Biofuel Boom

As fire season rapidly approaches…

Russia Expects OPEC+ To Ease Cuts Next Month

Russia Expects OPEC+ To Ease Cuts Next Month

Russia’s Energy Minister Novak said…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Militants Kill 8 Subcontractors On Total’s LNG Project In Mozambique

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Gunmen have recently killed eight workers from a firm subcontracted by France’s Total to work on its $20-billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique, the subcontractor company said on Sunday.

“On Saturday 27th June a vehicle belonging to Fenix Construction, a company that operates in Palma, ...was attacked by five insurgents, approximately four kilometres north of Mocimboa da Praia in Cabo Delgado (province),” the company, Fenix Constructions Service, said in a statement as carried by AFP.

Eight of the 14 people in the vehicle were killed, three survived, and three others are still missing, according to the company.  

Total is developing the Mozambique LNG project, whose final investment decision was taken in 2019. The project is on track to deliver first LNG in 2024, the French oil and gas major says. Total is the operator of the project, which is also expected to generate revenue to help Mozambique’s economy.

Even though militant attacks continue in the country, Total is not giving up on the project, nor are other companies.

In March this year, militants attacked a town in Mozambique close to large LNG projects under development, local police said. Unidentified militants occupied the city of Mocimboa da Praia, which is located 38 miles, or 60 kilometers, south of LNG projects being developed by major oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil and Total. Last year in February, militants attacked Anadarko’s LNG project in what was the first such attack on the local oil and gas industry. 

Militant attacks are not discouraging operators from looking into opportunities in the LNG market in Mozambique. Japan, for example, is reportedly considering investing some $14 billion (1.5 trillion yen) in liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique, in partnership with the business.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil's Oil Giant Has A Creative Solution For Its Gas Flaring Problem

Next Post

The High Tech Treasure Map That Could Uncover Countless Commodities

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com