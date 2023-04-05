Ovintiv To Expand In Permian With $4.3 Billion Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.10 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.40 +0.46 +0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 86.06 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.073 -0.033 -1.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.019 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.019 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +4.75 +7.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.95 +4.75 +6.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 7 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 15 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Ovintiv To Expand In Permian With $4.3 Billion Deal

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

There’s been no shortage of…

The Case For Nationalizing American Solar Energy Supply Chains

The Case For Nationalizing American Solar Energy Supply Chains

Increasing green energy use isn’t…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Ovintiv To Expand In Permian With $4.3 Billion Deal

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 05, 2023, 2:20 AM CDT

Ovintiv has struck a deal to buy untapped oil and gas assets in the Permian from EnCap Investments for $4.3 billion.

The deal will expand Ovintiv’s portfolio by 65,000 acres, Reuters reported. The buyer will pay for the assets with a combination featuring $3.125 billion in cash and 32.6 million shares, Bloomberg noted.

To fund the purchase, Ovintiv will sell its assets in the Bakken shale play in North Dakota to a portfolio company of funds that is managed by the Permian asset seller, EnCap. The size of that deal was set at $825 million.

“As shale hits its middle innings, we believe high-return drilling inventory locations are going to be more valuable than ever," Ovintiv’s chief executive, Brendan McCracken, told Reuters.

The purchase will expand Ovintiv’s operations with more than 1,000 well locations in the most prolific part of the Permian Basin—Midland—where the company has already indicated it has substantial growth plans.

“The acquisition checks all the boxes on our disciplined durable returns strategy,” McCracken said, as quoted by Natural Gas Intelligence. The asset package, he said, “is in an area where we have a competitive operating advantage, and it significantly increases our premium Permian well inventory.”

As a result of the acquisition, Ovintiv’s oil and condensate output in the Permian is seen rising almost twofold to 125,000 barrels daily.

The deal has highlighted continued interest in the Permian despite reports of lower-than-expected well productivity across the U.S. shale patch and a more disciplined approach to production growth in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The acquisition checks all the boxes on our disciplined durable returns strategy – it will be immediately and long-term accretive across all key financial metrics, the acreage is in an area where we have a competitive operating advantage, and it significantly increases our premium Permian well inventory,” McCracken said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico To Buy 13 Power Plants From Spanish Energy Major

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com