Mexico Makes Strategic Move To Snag U.S. Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.22 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.68 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.897 +0.011 +0.38%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.035 -0.007 -0.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.115 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 66.93 +1.64 +2.51%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 66.00 +2.27 +3.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.115 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 66.10 +2.70 +4.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 66.86 +3.16 +4.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 63.00 +1.43 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 68.67 +2.23 +3.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 66.78 +1.61 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.62 +1.41 +2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 66.93 +1.64 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.72 +4.38 +9.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.55 +2.47 +5.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 66.45 +2.47 +3.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 61.55 +2.47 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 61.90 +2.47 +4.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.05 +2.47 +4.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.50 +2.50 +4.17%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 56.25 +2.50 +4.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 60.00 +2.47 +4.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 63.95 +2.47 +4.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 63.95 +2.47 +4.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.50 +2.50 +4.17%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 56.25 +2.50 +4.65%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 72.14 +2.22 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 20 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days .
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Mexico Makes Strategic Move To Snag U.S. Refinery

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

The electric vehicle craze exploded…

Google, Amazon And Netflix Are Scrambling for This Rare Gas

Google, Amazon And Netflix Are Scrambling for This Rare Gas

Big Tech’s most critical resource…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Makes Strategic Move To Snag U.S. Refinery

By Irina Slav - May 25, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Shell has struck a deal with its partner in the Deer Park refinery, Pemex, to sell the facility. The deal was instigated by Pemex, not Shell.

"Shell did not plan to market its interest in the Deer Park refinery; however, following an unsolicited offer from Pemex, we have reached an agreement to transfer our interest in the partnership to them," Shell's Downstream Director, Huibert Vigeveno, said in a press release.

The $596-million deal for the Houston, Texas, facility will give Mexico's state-owned oil and gas company full control over the 340,000-bpd facility and, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, help Mexico become self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel within the next two years.

"Today, we closed the operation to buy the Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas owned by Shell. Now Pemex will have 100% of the shares. The most important thing is that in 2023, we will be self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel; there will be no increases in fuel prices," Lopez Obrador said in a tweet.

"In this way, we are going to stop buying fuel and gasoline abroad. Pemex is going to process all the crude oil it is going to convert into diesel into gasoline. We are going to be self-sufficient by 2023," the president added.

Shell, meanwhile, will retain control of a chemicals production facility at the site of the refinery.

At the same time, the supermajor is evaluating plans for another refinery, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The company had a suitor that offered $1.25 billion for the facility, but Shell rejected the bid. It was the second by that investor, American Clean Energy Refining, which earlier offered $1.75 billion for the refinery before Shell idled it last year.

"Despite an extensive marketing process, a viable buyer was not identified," a Shell spokesman said as quoted by Reuters. "Shell considers a wide range of qualifications and factors including a prospective buyer's ability and experience to operate complex manufacturing assets safely."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

More Than 50% Of UK Oil Jobs Could End Up In Renewables By 2030

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com