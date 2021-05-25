India’s Refiners, Oil Operators Prepare For Cyclone Yaas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.03 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 68.65 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins SellBuy 2.944 +0.031 +1.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 53 mins SellBuy 2.033 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 55 mins 2.117 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.93 +1.64 +2.51%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 65.87 -0.13 -0.20%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.117 -0.004 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.10 +2.70 +4.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.86 +3.16 +4.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.00 +1.43 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.67 +2.23 +3.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.78 +1.61 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.88 +1.37 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.62 +1.41 +2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.93 +1.64 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.72 +4.38 +9.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 51.55 +2.47 +5.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.45 +2.47 +3.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 61.55 +2.47 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 61.90 +2.47 +4.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 60.05 +2.47 +4.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 60.02 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +2.50 +4.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.14 +2.22 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days .
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 5 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Demand Optimism

Oil Rises On Demand Optimism

Oil prices rose by 2…

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

The hydrogen revolution is gaining…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Refiners, Oil Operators Prepare For Cyclone Yaas

By Charles Kennedy - May 25, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

The largest refiners in India, as well as offshore oil producers and port operators, are preparing for Cyclone Yaas, which has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall very close to a port in eastern India early on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Yaas will intensify further into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ during the next 12 hours and make landfall very close to Chandbali-Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and storm surge warnings with tidal waves expected to flood low-laying areas are in place. People have been evacuated from low-laying areas in 14 districts in West Bengal, while the oil and gas industry has prepared a contingency plan to meet the cyclone.

“The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is taking all precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of cyclonic storm Yaas,” top refiner Indian Oil Corporation said on Tuesday.

Activities at all project sites have been temporarily suspended, and the workers have been moved out to ensure their safety. All ships carrying refined oil products and crude oil have been advised to keep a safe distance from the cyclone’s path, Indian Oil said.

The company has taken precautionary measures at its refineries at Haldia and Paradip, while all supply vessels to the offshore drilling sites of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have been moved to safe locations. The safety of offshore rigs has also been ensured, according to Indian Oil’s statement. 

In addition, all tankers scheduled to berth at single point mooring stations have been moved to safe areas away from the path of the cyclone, and the industry has ensured that no crude tanker is at a single point mooring on the path of the cyclone.

Yaas comes a week after another cyclone, Tauktae, led to the death of at least 19 people in India, and dozens went missing after a barge owned by ONGC, which was carrying personnel for offshore drilling, began drifting after the storm hit off the coast of Mumbai on India’s west coast.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico Makes Strategic Move To Snag U.S. Refinery

Next Post

Biden Administration Looks To Build Two Wind Farms Off California's Coast

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com