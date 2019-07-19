Mexico Goes Full Steam Ahead With $8 Billion Oil Refinery Against Advice

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.19 +0.77 +1.39%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.05 +1.12 +1.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.258 -0.005 -0.22%
Mars US 12 hours 60.90 -0.88 -1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
Urals 1 day 61.40 -1.85 -2.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.21 -2.28 -3.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.258 -0.005 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.14 -1.18 -1.86%
Murban 1 day 63.90 -0.76 -1.18%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.74 -2.30 -4.18%
Basra Light 1 day 63.89 -1.29 -1.98%
Saharan Blend 1 day 60.71 -2.31 -3.67%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Girassol 1 day 63.08 -2.04 -3.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 38.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 1 day 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 2 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 1 day 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -2.75 -5.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 -2.80 -3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 9 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 6 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 2 days Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job
  • 1 hour Today in Energy
  • 11 hours Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 20 hours Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 21 hours Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 1 day Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 2 days Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 2 days White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 11 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 2 days Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 7 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

Mexico Goes Full Steam Ahead With $8 Billion Oil Refinery Against Advice

Oil Plunges As Iran Conflict Cools

Oil Plunges As Iran Conflict Cools

Oil prices plunged by 4…

US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Show Of Force Over Strait Of Hormuz

US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Show Of Force Over Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has said…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Goes Full Steam Ahead With $8 Billion Oil Refinery Against Advice

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT Pemex oil tank

Mexico’s controversial Dos Bocas oil refinery project will indeed be built despite investor criticism, Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said during a radio broadcast on Thursday, reported by Reuters.

Mexico’s refinery plan has drawn criticism from investor and ratings agencies who estimated that the true cost of the refinery is likely between $10 billion and $12 billion—billions more than the $8 billion that Mexico is prepared to allocate for the refinery that Mexico hopes will bring it closer to energy independence by lessening its reliance on refined product purchases from the United States.

The original plan was to utilize foreign firms—with their foreign know-how and expertise to complete the 340,000 barrel per day refinery. Mexico invited Technip, KBR, and Bechtel and Techint, and WorleyParsons and Jacobs Engineering Group to bid on the project. But all bidders quoted amounts much higher than the $8 billion that Mexico hoped for, and none of the bidders said they could meet Mexico’s completion deadline for the project of 2022.

Rather than accept the fact the disappointing news that the project would require additional capital and time, according to “the best refinery-construction companies in the world” as Nahle put it at the time, Mexico decided to forge ahead alone, with heavily indebted Pemex at the helm, whose refining expertise has seen its facilities running near a mere 40% capacity—a drop from 75% between 1990 and 2013, according to the EIA.

By default, this decrease in refining utilization has decreased the amount of crude oil the country has imported for refining for five years running—from 1.2 million barrels per day in 2013 to just 600,000 barrels per day in 2018.

As a result, its domestic gasoline production fell, over the last few years, increasing the need to import finished gasoline and blending components to compensate for the loss.

As for Dos Bocas, “This government will build it,” Nahle said today in the interview, after earlier this week, Mexico offered Pemex a $7 billion tax break over three years that will help to fund the refinery.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China To Add More Coal Power In 2019 And 2020 To Meet Energy Demand

Next Post

Trump Administration Announces Huge Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com