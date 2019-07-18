Trump Administration Announces Huge Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.93 +0.63 +1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.75 +0.82 +1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 +0.010 +0.44%
Mars US 2 hours 60.90 -0.88 -1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
Urals 20 hours 61.40 -1.85 -2.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.21 -2.28 -3.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 +0.010 +0.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 62.14 -1.18 -1.86%
Murban 20 hours 63.90 -0.76 -1.18%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 52.74 -2.30 -4.18%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.89 -1.29 -1.98%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 60.71 -2.31 -3.67%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Girassol 20 hours 63.08 -2.04 -3.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 38.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 47.43 -0.84 -1.74%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 52.43 -0.84 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 57.28 -0.84 -1.45%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.98 -0.84 -1.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.78 -0.84 -1.57%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.68 -0.84 -1.44%
Central Alberta 1 day 53.28 -0.84 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 20 hours 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 2 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -2.75 -5.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 -2.80 -3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 3 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 hour Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 1 day Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job
  • 59 mins Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 12 hours Today in Energy
  • 11 hours Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 10 hours Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 1 day Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 1 hour Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 22 hours Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 2 days Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 1 day White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 2 days A Silence is heard

Breaking News:

Trump Administration Announces Huge Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Is This The Most Important And Overlooked Energy Source?

Is This The Most Important And Overlooked Energy Source?

Bogged down in the fossil…

WTI Tops $60 On Gulf Of Mexico Shut-Ins

WTI Tops $60 On Gulf Of Mexico Shut-Ins

Oil prices ended the week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Administration Announces Huge Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Lease Sale

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 18, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Thursday that BOEM proposes to offer 77.8 million acres for a region-wide lease sale. The sale is scheduled for August 21, 2019, and would include all available unleased areas in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

“The Trump administration is laser focused on developing our domestic offshore oil and gas resources in an environmentally conscious manner, and the Gulf of Mexico is front and center for that development,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “The expansion of America’s energy sector has been a major economic driver for the American people in keeping energy prices low. Our work in the Gulf of Mexico to ensure America leads the world in energy production is paramount.”

Lease Sale 253 will include approximately 14,585 unleased blocks, located from three to 231 miles offshore, in the Gulf’s Western, Central and Eastern planning areas in water depths ranging from nine to more than 11,115 feet.

The following areas are excluded from the lease sale: blocks subject to the congressional moratorium established by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006; blocks adjacent to or beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the area known as the northern portion of the Eastern Gap; and whole blocks and partial blocks within the current boundaries of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

 “This lease sale is a critical part of BOEM’s multi-faceted effort to secure our nation’s energy future,” said BOEM Gulf of Mexico Regional Director Mike Celata. “Environmentally responsible exploration and development of the Gulf’s vital energy resources continues to help power our nation and drive our economy.”

Terms include a 12.5% royalty rate for leases in less than 200m of water depth, and a royalty rate of 18.75% for all other leases.

This is the fifth offshore sale under the 2017-2022 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program.  The lease sale will be livestreamed from New Orleans.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Opposition: Venezuela’s Debt To Russia, China To Be Renegotiated Via Paris Club

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com