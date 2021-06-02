Massive Blaze Engulfs Tehran Refinery Hours After Sinking Of Iranian Warship

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.81 +1.09 +1.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.34 +1.09 +1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.074 -0.030 -0.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.108 +0.036 +1.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.196 +0.025 +1.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.37 +0.99 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.62 +1.60 +2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.196 +0.025 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.13 +1.01 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.67 +0.71 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.44 +0.96 +1.49%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 70.18 +1.17 +1.70%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 68.81 +0.88 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.37 +0.99 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.37 +0.99 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.07 +1.03 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.73 +1.02 +1.97%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 53.12 +1.20 +2.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 66.72 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 68.12 +1.40 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 62.87 +0.95 +1.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.52 +1.40 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.52 +1.40 +2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.82 +1.40 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.22 +1.10 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.22 +1.40 +2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.05 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 61.67 +1.40 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.81 +1.40 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 1 day Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days .
  • 8 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Massive Blaze Engulfs Tehran Refinery Hours After Sinking Of Iranian Warship

Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Finally Get Government Help?

Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Finally Get Government Help?

The U.S. nuclear fleet is…

The Biggest Problem With The EU’s Emission Trading System

The Biggest Problem With The EU’s Emission Trading System

The European Union’s emissions trading…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Massive Blaze Engulfs Tehran Refinery Hours After Sinking Of Iranian Warship

By ZeroHedge - Jun 02, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT

A major oil refinery in Tehran is now engulfed in a huge blaze just hours after on Wednesday morning the Islamic Republic's largest warship caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman under mysterious circumstances.

Iranian state Tasnim news in a breaking report has identified it as the Shahid Tondguyan oil refinery, considered among the country's largest. 

Coincidence? Or are we now witnessing a return to the summer of 2020 which saw tit-for-tat sabotage attacks on oil tankers, military and nuclear sites involving Israel and Iran? 

The timing is also interesting given Iran and the West appear on the verge of completing a restored nuclear deal in Vienna, which means the US would drop sanctions and allow Iran to pursue 'peaceful nuclear energy' development. Israel has vowed to do everything to prevent such a deal which Tel Aviv sees as providing a path to nuclear weapons. 

Multiple videos show a massive blaze in progress, billowing thick black smoke high over the Iranian capital... 

Iranian state TV has further described in an unconfirmed report that one of the emergency lines of liquefied gas erupted and caused the large fire. 

According to Reuters citing local officials, there's been no reports of casualties. 

And more limited details are as follows: "The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night. Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility. That’s according to a report on Iranian state television. Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 20 kilometers away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Oil Giant Readies $5B Bond To Fund Huge Dividend

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com