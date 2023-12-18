Mass Cyber Attack on Iranian Gas Stations Claimed by Israeli Group

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 72.68 +1.25 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.15 +1.60 +2.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.32 +0.89 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.510 +0.019 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.170 +0.033 +1.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.03 +1.26 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 45 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.170 +0.033 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.53 +1.71 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.94 +1.81 +2.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 76.66 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Basra Light 749 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 77.01 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.03 +1.26 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 202 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 53.03 +0.20 +0.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 73.93 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.18 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 63.03 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 55.53 +0.20 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 55.53 +0.20 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 61.03 +0.20 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 64.28 +0.20 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 55.78 +0.20 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.66 -0.15 -0.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.51 -0.15 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 24 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Mass Cyber Attack on Iranian Gas Stations Claimed by Israeli Group

Electric Vehicle Market Sees 20% Surge in Global Sales for November

Electric Vehicle Market Sees 20% Surge in Global Sales for November

Sales of EVs and plug…

A Long-Overdue Bullish Week for Oil Markets

A Long-Overdue Bullish Week for Oil Markets

Oil prices are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mass Cyber Attack on Iranian Gas Stations Claimed by Israeli Group

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 18, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

Iran’s petrol stations nationwide have been disrupted by a cyberattack, according to Iranian officials, who have placed blame on a hacking group linked to Israel, Iranian and Israeli media report. 

It is unclear how many petrol stations have been affected in the attack, with the Iranian oil minister saying earlier on Monday that some 70% had been disrupted, but later noting that 1,650 out of 3,800 petrol stations had been attacked. Iran is blaming a hacking group that goes by the name of “Predatory Sparrow” (Gonjeshke Darande), which issued a Telegram statement saying that the attack was “carried out in a controlled manner to avoid potential damage to emergency services”. The stated reason for the attack was “in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region”. 

The same group has claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on Iran in the past. 

“Khamenei, playing with fire has a price,” the group warned. “This is just a taste of what we have in store.”

The hacking group also said it had gained access to petrol station payment systems and central server and management systems. 

The cyberattacks follow a series of fires at Iranian refineries. 

On December 10, a fire broke out at Iran’s Birjand oil refinery in South Khorasan, where an expansion project was launched less than a year ago. Damage was done to the tune of $14 million, according to Iranian media. Days later, on December 16, another fire broke out at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the Iranian city of Isfahan, injuring four people, according to Iranian media outlets. No cause for the Isfahan fire was reported. 

In both cases, it remains unclear if the cause was natural and due to outdated technology, or whether sabotage was at play. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Christmas 2023 Gas Prices Head to $2.99 for First Time in Years

Next Post

Christmas 2023 Gas Prices Head to $2.99 for First Time in Years

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com