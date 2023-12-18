China Strengthens Media Presence in Kyrgyzstan

Radio Azzatyk, a US government-funded outlet, has released a report highlighting China’s extensive influence on Kyrgyz media.

“China’s information policy has revived in Kyrgyzstan; materials in support of Beijing and criticism of democratic values are regularly published both in traditional media and on social networks and instant messengers,” the Azzatyk report states. “Among them there are fake accounts and special channels.”

Three Chinese media are officially registered in Kyrgyzstan – Xinhua, Weng Wei Po and Silk Road Observer.

The Azzatyk report adds that advertisements for Chinese government-aligned outlets, including the People’s Daily, China International Radio and CGTN, have “become more visible in the Kyrgyz segment of Facebook.”

Elsewhere, China hosted an event in early December called the 5th World Media Summit. Central Asian participants fell into lockstep with Beijing’s official line, offering unstinting praise for the China’s Belt & Road initiative, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua quoted Mederbek Shermetaliev, the editor-in-chief of Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar news agency, as saying; “the media’s task is to reveal the creative essence and importance of the processes that were launched by China.”

Also at the event, Abdusaid Kuchimov, the general director of Uzbekistan’s National Information Agency, lauded China for “actively participating in the construction of New Uzbekistan,” Xinhua reported.

By Eurasianet.org

