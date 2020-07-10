Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 40.55 +0.93 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 43.24 +0.89 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 41.65 +0.93 +2.28%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 31.62 -1.28 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 35.52 -1.28 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 35.77 -1.28 -3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 37.12 -1.28 -3.33%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 5 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 1 day No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 18 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 15 mins Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 3 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 22 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 2 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Very Close To Fully Autonomous Car

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Very Close To Fully Autonomous Car

Tesla is very close to…

Oil Price Crash Causes Major Recession In Russia

Oil Price Crash Causes Major Recession In Russia

The oil price crash that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 10, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

The record stockpile of natural gas in northwest Europe and Italy is eating into the regions’ thirst for Gazprom’s product, according to Reuters, and the Russian gas giant has lost more ground in terms of sales to the area compared to its competitors. 

Gazprom’s falling natural gas exports to the region have caused Gazprom’s share of the natural gas market to fall by 4 percentage points in the first half of 2020, according to data compiled by Reuters and Refinitiv—from 38% a year ago to 34% now.

Sales from Gazprom’s competitors, including Equinor, has fallen off by a lesser amount—4bcm--meaning that Equinor has actually picked up more of the market, supplying 26% of the market in H1 vs 25% last year.

North Africa has seen its market share in the region slip by 1 percentage point.

Gazprom’s revenues from gas exports in the first five months of this year fell a whopping 52.6% to $9.7 billion, according to Russia’s Federal Customs Service data cited by Kallanish Energy. Shipments of its natural gas fell 23% to 73 billion cubic meters.

The average price of Gazprom’s exported gas fell in May to $94 per thousand cubic meters, down from $109 per thousand cubic meters in the month prior. Gazprom’s total May export revenues came in at $1.1 billion—a drop of 15% from April.

The high inventories have pushed the price of natural gas to record lows, and it’s affecting producers everywhere, including the United States. Production in the US is expected to drop 3.2 percent this year as drilling activity drops off as natural gas consumption falls due to coronavirus pandemic.

Gazprom’s head of finance, Alexander Ivannikov, the lower gas prices will encourage consumption in both Europe and the rest of the world.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Marathon Petroleum Restarts Texas Refinery

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com