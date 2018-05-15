EDP Set To Reject $11B Chinese Takeover Offer

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.92 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.35 +0.12 +0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.853 -0.006 -0.21%
Mars US 11 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 1 day 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.853 -0.006 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 1 day 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 1 day 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 1 day 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 50.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 55.91 +0.26 +0.47%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 69.36 +0.26 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.06 +0.26 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 1 day 64.21 +0.26 +0.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Peace Sour 1 day 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.46 +0.26 +0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 68.11 +0.26 +0.38%
Central Alberta 1 day 61.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 1 day 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 1 day 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 7 hours Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 9 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 12 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 17 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 15 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 12 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 18 mins Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 2 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 7 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 4 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 2 days Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 1 day Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 15 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 days What is the cost of isolationism?

Breaking News:

EDP Set To Reject $11B Chinese Takeover Offer

Can Volkswagen Compete With Tesla?

Can Volkswagen Compete With Tesla?

In Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting,…

Skeptic Geologist Warns: Permian’s Best Years Are Behind Us

Skeptic Geologist Warns: Permian’s Best Years Are Behind Us

Arthur Berman, a geologist that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

EDP Set To Reject $11B Chinese Takeover Offer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 15, 2018, 2:00 AM CDT Solar energy

The biggest energy company in Portugal— EDP-Energias de Portugal SA—is expected to reject a US$10.9 billion (9.1 billion euro) offer from its largest shareholder China Three Gorges that seeks to buy the stock it doesn’t already own, because the proposed price is too low, Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.

Late on Friday, China Three Gorges (CTG)—which already owns 23.27 percent in EDP—said that it was offering US$3.907 (3.26 euros) per EDP share in a proposed deal valued at 9.07 billion euro, excluding the Chinese company’s 23-percent stake that it already owns.

EDP’s board could meet as early as this week to discuss the offer, but according to Bloomberg’s sources, the board views the proposed per-share offer as too low and undervaluing the Portuguese company, as it suggests a premium of just 4.8 percent above the Friday close of EDP’s shares.

On Monday, EDP shares in Lisbon surged to above the price that the Chinese are offering, suggesting that investors expect that China Three Gorges may sweeten the offer.

The Portuguese power generation and distribution company is working with advisers that include UBS Group AG on potentially defending itself from the bid, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Related: Houthi Rebels Fire Missile At Aramco Facility

According to an earlier report by the online edition of the Expresso newspaper, the Portuguese government was not likely to hinder the takeover offer, but the company would likely see it as a hostile takeover bid.

Yet, even if the Chinese sweetened the offer, a potential takeover would need the approval of the European Union competition authorities, which could be reluctant to cede control of a major energy company to China. A deal could also be blocked in the U.S., because the U.S. is the biggest market in terms of installed capacity and production of EDP’s renewables unit—EDP Renováveis.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

Next Post

Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com