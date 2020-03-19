Major Credit Agency Slashes Oil Price Outlook To Reflect A Record Glut

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|25.51
|+4.68
|+22.47%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|29.93
|+3.24
|+12.14%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|1.724
|+0.077
|+4.68%
|Mars US •22 hours
|16.62
|-6.63
|-28.52%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|27.31
|-3.05
|-10.05%
|Urals •2 days
|24.65
|-2.75
|-10.04%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|20.63
|-6.48
|-23.90%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|20.63
|-6.48
|-23.90%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|23.88
|-4.90
|-17.03%
|Mexican Basket • 3 days
|18.78
|-5.41
|-22.36%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|1.724
|+0.077
|+4.68%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|28.54
|-2.00
|-6.55%
|Murban •2 days
|29.77
|-2.14
|-6.71%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|14.61
|-3.87
|-20.94%
|Basra Light •2 days
|38.13
|-4.89
|-11.37%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|23.68
|-4.73
|-16.65%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|23.88
|-4.90
|-17.03%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|23.88
|-4.90
|-17.03%
|Girassol • 2 days
|23.99
|-4.89
|-16.93%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|27.31
|-3.05
|-10.05%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|13.39
|+4.73
|+54.62%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|5.430
|-6.120
|-52.99%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|21.68
|-6.12
|-22.01%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|21.23
|-6.12
|-22.38%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|16.58
|-6.12
|-26.96%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|10.83
|-6.12
|-36.11%
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|10.83
|-6.12
|-36.11%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|15.08
|-6.12
|-28.87%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|19.83
|-6.12
|-23.58%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|11.33
|-6.12
|-35.07%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|20.63
|-6.48
|-23.90%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|16.75
|-6.75
|-28.72%
|Giddings •2 days
|10.50
|-6.75
|-39.13%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|27.73
|-1.57
|-5.36%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|14.32
|-6.58
|-31.48%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|18.27
|-6.58
|-26.48%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|18.27
|-6.58
|-26.48%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|16.75
|-6.75
|-28.72%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|10.50
|-6.75
|-39.13%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|25.85
|-6.58
|-20.29%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Researchers from Samsung have created…
The coronavirus has wreaked havoc…
Fitch Ratings has slashed its short- and medium-term oil price assumptions, expecting a record glut in 2020 that will keep the market off balance at least in the next two years.
Fitch slashed its average base-case 2020 price assumption for Brent Crude to $41 a barrel from $62.50 expected before the coronavirus pandemic and the OPEC+ deal collapse. For WTI Crude, Fitch now assumes an average price of $38 per barrel this year, down from an earlier assumption of $57.50.
In Fitch’s stress-case scenario, Brent Crude is expected to average $36 a barrel while WTI Crude is seen averaging $33 per barrel in 2020.
The enormous demand destruction from the coronavirus outbreak and the all-out oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia will lead to a massive record-breaking oversupply on the market this year, according to Fitch Ratings.
“This could keep the Brent price below USD40/bbl for the rest of this year, as the magnitude of oversupply in 2020 in various scenarios is likely to be much larger than the maximum of 1 million barrels a day (mmbpd) seen in the past decade,” the credit rating agency said.
Fitch sees the market gradually rebalancing over the next two-three years when demand will have recovered from the pandemic, U.S. shale would have declined because of unsustainable current prices, and OPEC possibly forging a new deal as both Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia would feel the pain from their oil price war.
Related: Russia Needs Higher Oil Prices, But Won't Surrender
“Both Saudi Arabia and Russia, the key parties to OPEC+, have fiscal break-even Brent prices above current market prices, at USD91/bbl and USD53/bbl, respectively,” Fitch said.
Apart from slashing near and medium-term price assumptions, the rating agency also cut its long-term assumptions “to reflect continued efficiency gains, low break-even oil prices of many greenfield projects and a potential for demand to slow due to energy transition.”
For the long term, Fitch’s current assumptions are Brent at $55, down from $57.50 expected earlier, and WTI at $52 a barrel, down from $55 previously.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.