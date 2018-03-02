Major Canadian Heavy Oil Producer Slows Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.81 -0.18 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.77 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.008 +0.30%
Mars US 11 hours 59.89 -0.80 -1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
Urals 1 day 60.69 -2.51 -3.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 -1.25 -2.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.008 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.13 -1.75 -2.78%
Murban 1 day 64.53 -1.80 -2.71%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.29 -1.64 -2.69%
Basra Light 1 day 59.21 -0.86 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.76 -1.63 -2.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Girassol 1 day 64.11 -1.67 -2.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 37.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 30.49 +1.10 +3.74%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 61.74 -0.65 -1.04%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 61.99 -0.65 -1.04%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.24 -0.40 -0.71%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 +1.10 +2.27%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.49 +1.10 +2.27%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.74 -0.15 -0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.24 -0.65 -1.03%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.99 +1.95 +3.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Giddings 1 day 51.25 -0.50 -0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.77 -0.95 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 1 day 54.94 -0.65 -1.17%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 57.44 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 -1.37 -1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 16 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 12 hours Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 1 day SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 2 hours Space-Based Internet: Can Musk Pull This Off?
  • 9 hours EU Piles Pressure On Internet Giants To Remove Extremist Content
  • 1 day Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 10 hours Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 23 hours California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 2 days U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 19 hours The World's Biggest Plane Designed To Offer Another Way Into Space
  • 18 hours Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 15 hours Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030
  • 2 days Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 1 day DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 2 days JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks

Breaking News:

Major Canadian Heavy Oil Producer Slows Production

The Aviation Industry Is Backing Biofuels

The Aviation Industry Is Backing Biofuels

The International Air Transport Association…

The Pros And Cons Of Nord Stream 2

The Pros And Cons Of Nord Stream 2

The Nord Stream 2 gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Major Canadian Heavy Oil Producer Slows Production

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 02, 2018, 3:00 AM CST Pipeline Canada

Canada’s largest heavy oil and gas producer announced that it would slow output due to steep discounts caused by low transportation capacity out of Alberta, according to a new report by Reuters.

“Although oil is moving, the (price) differentials are behaving as if the oil can’t move,” Canada National Resources Ltd. President Tim McKay said. The total effect of the decision will be “quite minor” according to the company’s leadership.

The company is also delaying the completion of infrastructure investments that would increase production from its existing heavy oil wells.

“We look at the differentials all the time and our ability to start and stop our drilling program, based on what’s going on with the commodities,” McKay said, describing the thought process behind the delayed renovations. Heavy oil is more difficult and expensive to transport because it requires a substance to dilute the liquid to move through pipelines efficiently.

The widening gap between supply and demand for pipeline capacity linking Canada and the United States is causing higher fuel costs for distributors and consumers in North America, a recent report from the C.D. Howe Institute said.

Oil and gas producers in the north are struggling to stay competitive because of rising transportation costs as pipeline projects fail to materialize time and time again. Canada plans to create a new system for the approval of major energy projects.

"If Canadian governments allowed pipelines to be built expeditiously, the competitiveness of western Canadian oil producers would be greatly improved," Benjamin Dachis of C.D. Howe said.

New projects in Canadian oil sands tighten competition further. The Fort Hills oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, achieved first oil this week, with production expected to ramp up over the coming months to 180,000 bpd, France’s Total—which holds 26 percent in the project—said on Monday.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

PetroChina Signs Libya’s Third New Oil Supply Contract This Year

Next Post

PetroChina Signs Libya’s Third New Oil Supply Contract This Year

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com