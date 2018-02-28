Investors Demand A Payday: Do Shale Companies Agree?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.55 -1.46 -2.32%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.65 -1.87 -2.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.009 -0.34%
Mars US 23 hours 62.01 -0.90 -1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
Urals 2 days 64.45 +1.85 +2.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.84 -0.64 -1.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.009 -0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.73 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 2 days 67.08 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.28 -0.66 -1.05%
Basra Light 2 days 61.86 -0.75 -1.20%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.83 -0.79 -1.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Girassol 2 days 67.26 -0.58 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.00 -1.43 -3.63%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.76 -1.15 -3.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.76 -0.90 -1.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.01 -0.90 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.51 -0.65 -1.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.26 -0.90 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.96 -0.90 -1.41%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.41 -0.90 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Giddings 2 days 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.96 -0.90 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -1.00 -1.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.02 -0.90 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours White House planning nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia
  • 20 hours Tesla Expects 200,000th U.S. Sale This Year, EV Tax Credits to Start Phaseout
  • 7 hours Power companies pull workers from Puerto Rico
  • 7 hours India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 1 hour JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 3 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 6 hours Renewables May Become the Dominant Source Of Energy By 2025 In The U.S.
  • 13 hours Germany Approves A Ban For Diesel Car
  • 1 hour Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 51 mins U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 23 hours Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 1 hour Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 3 hours Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Exxon gunning to have largest US refinery, but will it help unimpressive stock?
  • 5 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)

Breaking News:

Hong Kong Makes Buying EVs More Attractive

Alt Text

U.S. Biofuels Policy Overhaul Faces Major Challenges

As the oil and corn…

Alt Text

Toyota Finds A Way To Make Cheaper EVs

Automotive giant Toyota has found…

Alt Text

Oil Rig Count Rises As Prices Recover

The oil rig count increased…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Lindsay Redifer

Lindsay Redifer

Lindsay Redifer is an American freelance writer based in Mexico. She writes for several different websites and covers topics that include food and the craft…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Investors Demand A Payday: Do Shale Companies Agree?

By Lindsay Redifer - Feb 28, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Rigs

While the oil boom continues into 2018, investors who got into shale in time for the jump are anxious about their future payout – a payout that doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon. The shale patch keeps producing huge amounts of oil, yet only a few drillers seem to churn out a profit. Investors are anxious to know what’s happening and why their money is still tied up as production soars.

The shale oil boom had many investors excited back in 2014 - everyone wanted to see it curb the country’s dependence on outside suppliers. Shale has spent billions to boost output, but their profits have not reflected their efforts - as one rises, the other seems to fall further and further.

It’s not just retail investors, Wall Street now also wants to see a payday and has voted to return some of the E&P spending to buybacks and dividends. This would help shale producers focus on making their investors money instead of putting it back into the business, the usual move on the part of shale producers.

Oil producers have seen prices going up along with their output, but as investors demand payouts, they risk slowing down production expansion. This has spurred a debate on what would be the better move - let shale continue to spend money on itself or pay out dividends and prove it can be profitable? The latter could either leave investors moaning that they were bought out too soon or jumping for joy at the sight of their massive profits. Related: Shale Drillers Are Supersizing Fracking

According to a report from Reuters, shale companies showed a mixed reaction on this investor call for action. Five of the biggest, independent shale firms decided to pay or raise quarterly dividends. Six others never offered dividends and continue to keep budget cuts in place. Those cuts were necessary back in 2014, but the market has changed, though some are choosing to play it safe.

Two companies that fall into the former group are Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD). Both chose to put their efforts into dividends. Anadarko raised dividends by 20 percent and added $500 million to an existing buyback program. The move made their shares jump up 4.5 percent. Pioneer also put its efforts into dividends, quadrupling them for their investors and made sure to post their better-than-predicted fourth quarter earnings.

However, other companies resisted raising dividends. Four out of six saw their valuations take a dip in the market thanks to their decision not to pay.

Noble Energy (NBL), Parsley Energy (PE), Devon Energy Corp (DVN) and Cimarex Energy Co (XEC), saw their valuations drop at least 19 percent in the past year. Only one group, Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) went up from a year ago. Related: Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

After a big jump in January, WTI is now trading at around $63 a barrel. This is 17 percent higher than last year helps E&P’s improve their cash flow. Spending plans include putting a lot more money into drilling, something certain investors will definitely encourage.

“If oil is $65 by Easter,” said Mike Beard, energy analyst at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, “investors are going to go to the companies and say, ‘Why don’t you borrow more money and drill more wells?'”

Investors that want to take on more risk will follow the companies who aren’t afraid to bump capex as oil prices rise. More conservative companies that choose to curb capital expenditure, budgeting for no more than $55 a barrel, would get left behind in such a rush.

By Lindsay Redifer for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Cryptocurrency Boom Is Just Getting Started
Lindsay Redifer

Lindsay Redifer

Lindsay Redifer is an American freelance writer based in Mexico. She writes for several different websites and covers topics that include food and the craft…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain
Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

 Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com