Lukoil Says Its Italian Refinery Will Continue Operations After EU Embargo

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.82 -1.40 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.38 -1.50 -1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.43 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.326 -0.412 -6.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.275 -0.067 -2.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.275 -0.067 -2.84%

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 368 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1828 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.30 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Lukoil Says Its Italian Refinery Will Continue Operations After EU Embargo

Research Team Reports Breakthrough In Metal Gas Batteries

Research Team Reports Breakthrough In Metal Gas Batteries

Researchers at City University of…

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

With many nuclear reactors aging,…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Lukoil Says Its Italian Refinery Will Continue Operations After EU Embargo

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 02, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Lukoil, which owns a large refinery in Sicily in Italy, said on Friday that it is ready to ensure continued operations at the site after the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea takes effect on December 5, thanks to oil storage and future deliveries of non-Russian oil.

Lukoil, which owns the ISAB refinery in Sicily, said via its unit LITASCO that “it is ready to ensure uninterrupted operation of the refinery, given the feedstock stored up for the coming months and future deliveries of non-Russian origin oil.”

The ISAB refinery “currently is a profit-making enterprise, a technologically advanced facility, and a reliable partner for all its clients, suppliers and contractors,” LITASCO said in a statement.

LITASCO also confirmed it was ready to cooperate with the Italian government “in order to ensure normal operation of the facility.”

On Thursday, Italy’s government approved a decree to intervene to guarantee the continued operation of the ISAB refinery and save around 1,000 jobs. The intervention could consist of placing the refinery under trusteeship, although Italian authorities are said to be looking to unlock bank financing for the facility.

Earlier this week, the Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica reported that the government could also consider nationalizing the Lukoil-owned refinery. The government has failed to obtain a derogation from the EU for using Russian crude oil, and it is now working on the details of how the Italian Treasury could end up owning the asset. 

Crossbridge Energy Partners, a U.S.-based private equity group, has resumed talks to buy the refinery from Lukoil, sources briefed on the issue told the Financial Times this week. Any deal, if it is reached, will need the approval of the Italian government, the sources said. 

A potential agreement could value the refinery at between $1.04 billion (1 billion euros) and $1.57 billion (1.5 billion euros), they told FT. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

