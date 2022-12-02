European Jobs Market Remains Strong As Recession Looms

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.11 -1.11 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.76 -1.12 -1.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.66 -1.04 -1.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.243 -0.495 -7.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.292 -0.050 -2.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.292 -0.050 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 368 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1828 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.30 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 22 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Lukoil Says Its Italian Refinery Will Continue Operations After EU Embargo

Big Oil’s Tax Practices Are Under Fire As Profits Soar

Big Oil’s Tax Practices Are Under Fire As Profits Soar

As oil companies post huge…

The Race For Space-Based Solar Power Is Underway

The Race For Space-Based Solar Power Is Underway

A new space race is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

European Jobs Market Remains Strong As Recession Looms

By City A.M - Dec 02, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

The European jobs market is defying expectations and holding up well despite experts expecting the bloc to tip into a tough recession, fresh figures out today show.

The proportion of people unemployed in the 19 countries using the euro dropped to a record low 6.5 percent in October from 6.6 percent in September, according to Eurostat.

Joblessness in the eurozone continued to fall despite countries such as Germany, Italy and France suffering from a historic energy crisis that is cooling economic activity.

European countries have historically relied on cheap Russian gas to power their businesses and provide low cost energy to households.

However, Moscow has sucked supplies out of the market in response to tough economic sanctions designed to hobble the Russia economy after Putin invaded Ukraine.

European countries have scrambled to find alternative suppliers, pushing up gas and electricity prices. Energy costs have fallen recently, but they are still much higher compared to their historic trend.

Europe has filled nearly all its storage, although capacity could be raided rapidly during the colder winter months as households use heating more often.

Analysts said unemployment is likely to rise in the coming months as consumers cut spending in response to raging inflation knocking their living standards. 

“The currency bloc’s economy is faced with a mounting set of economic challenges,” Benjamin Trevis, an economist at the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), said.

“Inflation, though down on the previous month, stood at ten percent in November, the second highest level on record. All else equal, high inflation will erode spending power and resultant interest rate increases will slow activity among both consumers and businesses. These developments are likely to translate into higher unemployment during 2023, as firms reduce hiring intentions in line with the weaker wider economy,” he added.

Price pressure eased from 10.6 percent last month, sparking hopes the European Central Bank will slow the pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points from 75 basis points next month.

However, president Christine Lagarde has signalled there is still more work to do to tame inflation.

The final eurozone purchasing managers’ index out today came in below the 50 point threshold that separates growth and contraction, indicating currency bloc is on course to meet the technical recession definition of two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth soon.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aker BP To Invest $19 Billion In Offshore Oil Projects In Norway

Next Post

Chevron CEO Criticizes Biden’s SPR Strategy

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com