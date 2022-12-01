Italy To Place Lukoil Refinery Under Trusteeship As Russian Oil Ban Looms

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.15 +1.60 +1.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.08 +1.11 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.67 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.781 -0.149 -2.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.365 -0.019 -0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.365 -0.019 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 59.30 +2.35 +4.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.70 +2.35 +2.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 80.95 +2.35 +2.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.10 +2.35 +3.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.10 +2.35 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 85.05 +2.35 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.40 +2.35 +3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

EU Agrees To $60 Oil Price Cap

What’s Holding The U.S. Solar Boom Back?

What’s Holding The U.S. Solar Boom Back?

While the Inflation Reduction Act…

Bearish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets Once Again

Bearish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets Once Again

Bearish sentiment is building in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Italy To Place Lukoil Refinery Under Trusteeship As Russian Oil Ban Looms

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 01, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Days before the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea kicks in, Italy’s government is set to announce on Thursday a temporary solution to keep a Lukoil-owned refinery in Sicily operational by putting it under trusteeship, the president of the Sicily region, Renato Schifani, said.

“Today the government will announce a temporary decision of a trusteeship to avoid idling of activity and the potential job losses catastrophe,” Schifani was quoted by Italian media as saying on Thursday. 

Lukoil, Russia’s second largest oil producer and a major refiner, owns the ISAB refinery in Priolo, near Syracuse. The refinery risks closure after the EU embargo on Russian crude oil imports begins on December 5. 

The temporary solution is an important decision which will eventually allow the sale of the facility. However, if there are no possible buyers, Italy cannot rule out a nationalization of the refinery, as it happened with similar assets of Russian oil firms in Germany, Schifani said.  

The ISAB refinery accounts for around a fifth of Italy’s crude processing volumes and employs about 1,000 people. 

Earlier this week, Italian daily La Repubblica reported that the government’s meeting today would consider nationalizing the Lukoil-owned refinery. The government has failed to obtain a derogation from the EU for using Russian crude oil, and it is now working on the details of how the Italian Treasury could end up owning the asset. 

Crossbridge Energy Partners, a U.S.-based private equity group, has resumed talks to buy the refinery from Lukoil, sources briefed on the issue told the Financial Times this week. Any deal, if it is reached, will need the approval of the Italian government, the sources said. 

A potential agreement could value the refinery at between $1.05 billion (1 billion euros) and $1.57 billion (1.5 billion euros), they told FT. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Could Fall Below $3 By Christmas

Next Post

Blinken: Putin’s Brutalization Of Ukraine’s People Is Barbaric

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com