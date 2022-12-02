Poland Approves $60 G7 Oil Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.99 -1.23 -1.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.44 -1.44 -1.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.43 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.343 -0.395 -5.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 -0.063 -2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 -0.063 -2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 368 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1828 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.30 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 20 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 34 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Poland Approves $60 G7 Oil Price Cap

Aramco Refining Unit Plans Billion-Dollar IPO

Aramco Refining Unit Plans Billion-Dollar IPO

Saudi Aramco’s refining unit Luberef…

Renewable Boom Saves India From String Of Mass Blackouts

Renewable Boom Saves India From String Of Mass Blackouts

India has managed to avoid…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Poland Approves $60 G7 Oil Price Cap

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 02, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Poland has agreed to a $60 price cap on Russian crude oil, Poland’s Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, said on Friday.

The EU tentatively agreed on a $60 oil cap yesterday, but analysts feared that Poland—originally holding out for a much lower price cap—would refuse to sign off on a $60 cap.

The G7 proposal to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude oil initially met resistance from Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania as those countries were hoping for a much lower cap—even a $20 or $30 cap. Because Poland’s ask was so much lower than what the EU had proposed, it was doubtful whether Poland would go along.

The window of opportunity for getting the G7 price cap fixed at a specific level was quickly coming to a close, with the price cap set to go into effect on Monday, December 5. Market uncertainty about the price cap, as

The U.S. has pushed hard for an acceptable price cap—one much higher than Poland wanted--to keep oil prices in check.

Poland agreed to the $60 cap with a caveat—the price cap also includes a mechanism for keeping the price capped at a level that is at least 5% below the market rate. The full details of the price cap plan will be published in the EU legal journal on Sunday, with all 27 EU countries now in line to officially sign onto the deal.

The price cap allows non-EU countries to continue to trade in seaborne Russian crude oil. It will however, prevent shipping and insuring—done mostly by G7 countries—unless the price at which it was purchased falls under the price cap.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Slip At The End Of The Week

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com