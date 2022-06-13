China's Oil Demand Growth Threatened By Latest Covid Outbreak

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 121.1 +0.47 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 122.5 +0.50 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.631 -0.219 -2.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.299 -0.068 -1.55%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.056 -0.116 -2.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.056 -0.116 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 119.0 +0.24 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 122.5 +0.06 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 116.6 -2.43 -2.04%
Graph down Basra Light 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 126.3 -2.40 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 4 days 124.9 -2.48 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 106.6 -0.84 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 122.8 -0.84 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 121.1 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 119.0 -0.84 -0.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 118.2 -0.84 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 121.8 -0.84 -0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 116.4 -0.84 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.9 -0.84 -0.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs Back To Nearly $123 After China COVID Scare

Shell Is Looking To Shake Up The Energy Game In Texas

Shell Is Looking To Shake Up The Energy Game In Texas

European energy firms are making…

U.S. Inflation At Highest In Four Decades As Fuel Prices Soar

U.S. Inflation At Highest In Four Decades As Fuel Prices Soar

U.S. inflation in May saw…

The U.S. Oil And Gas Industry Has A Methane Problem

The U.S. Oil And Gas Industry Has A Methane Problem

A new study shows highlights…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Oil Demand Growth Threatened By Latest Covid Outbreak

By Irina Slav - Jun 13, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • "explosive" outbreak of COVID in Beijing is the reason behind the latest lockdowns.
  • Uptick in crude exports in May may not be representative of actual demand numbers.
  • Last week, a return to lockdowns in Shanghai weighed on oil prices.
Join Our Community

Just as China was returning to business as usual after the latest string of lockdowns, an "explosive" outbreak in a Beijing district could derail this.

"The recent outbreak ... is strongly explosive in nature and widespread in scope," said a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government over the weekend, as quoted by Reuters.

The outbreak has not been particularly large in terms of numbers, with 166 cases identified so far, but China's zero-Covid policy makes restrictions likely as the country seeks to minimize infections. Mass testing has been planned for this week in the district where the outbreak happened.

Last week, a return to lockdowns in Shanghai weighed on oil prices, suggesting it may be a while yet before the Chinese economy returns to normal. On the flip side, news that China's oil imports in May were 12 percent higher than a year earlier could potentially lend support to prices, although they may not be indicative of an actual demand increase.

"This does not indicate that oil demand is picking up. Instead, China is likely to have acted opportunistically, buying crude oil from Russia at a significantly lower price than the global market level in order to replenish its stocks," Karsten Frisch from Commerzbank told Reuters last week.

The Chinese authorities remain wary of a further spread, meanwhile.

"At present, the risk of a further spread still exists. The most urgent task at the moment is to trace the source of the cluster and also manage and control the risks," the Beijing city government spokesman, Xu Hejian, told media, as quoted by Reuters.

If a further infection spread does take place, it would probably have a negative effect on oil prices, providing such urgently needed relief, although just how pronounced this effect would be remains an open question amid tight global supply and little chance of meaningful production growth anywhere.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Play Suriname’s Oil Boom

Next Post

The UK Goes After Fuel Retailers Over Price Gouging
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com