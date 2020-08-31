Libya's Biggest Oilfield Halts All Work After Employee Tests Covid Positive

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.93 +0.32 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.68 +0.40 +0.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.021 +0.80%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.58 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.021 +0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.32 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 41.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 43.37 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 39.72 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 41.47 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.66 -0.51 -1.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.71 -0.07 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 38 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 1 day Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Expectations Of Lower Demand

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Expectations Of Lower Demand

Natural gas prices sank early…

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

Iran wants to quickly increase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya's Biggest Oilfield Halts All Work After Employee Tests Covid Positive

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 31, 2020, 3:31 PM CDT

Libya's largest oilfield, Sharara, is stopping all operations, and the operator is evacuating the workers as a foreign employee had tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.

Sharara has not produced oil since January, when forces affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar occupied Libya's oil export terminals and oilfields.

Early in June, NOC resumed production at the 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield after negotiating the opening of an oilfield valve. Just a day later, however, Sharara shuttered again, after an armed force had told the workers in the field to stop working.  

Sharara now stops all operations, including fuel supplies to the Obari power plant, NOC said today, expressing "its strong dissatisfaction with the continued militarization of its fields" after the commander of the southern region, Al-Mabrouk Sahban, entered the Sharara oilfield by force on Saturday.  

"In a second instance of the PFG's disregard for measures to counter the coronavirus, on Sunday August 30, 2020, one of the foreign employees working in the field tested positive for the coronavirus as a result of his contact with members of the PFG. This is due to their permanent and uncontrolled presence in the field's workshop for the maintenance and repair of their vehicles," NOC said.

"The Akakus administration is evacuating the field and will completely stop all its operations, which will result in the suspension of fuel supplies to the Obari power plant, in addition to the potential theft and looting of the field," NOC's chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement.

Libya's conflict continues, preventing oil production and exports from the African OPEC member. Last week, Haftar's forces rejected the ceasefire announced two days earlier by the UN-backed government of Libya and the east-based rival administration, dismissing the proposal for truce as a "marketing" stunt.

By Charles Kennedy For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico’s Oil Major Pemex Ignores Investor Calls To Curb Emissions

Next Post

Venezuela Moves From Oil To Gold

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com