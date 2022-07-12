Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 95.83 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 99.49 -7.61 -7.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 -7.43 -6.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.225 +0.062 +1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.242 -0.023 -0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 43 mins 91.24 -8.25 -8.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.242 -0.023 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 13 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 225 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 13 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 79.31 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 89.99 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 106.2 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.5 -0.70 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.4 -0.70 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.6 -0.70 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 105.2 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.84 -0.70 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.25 -5.00 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.00 -14.50 -14.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.79 -8.25 -8.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.25 -8.25 -8.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.1 -0.20 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 mins Following the Big Money
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

EU Considers Controversial “Green Status” Proposal For Nuclear, Natural Gas

EU Considers Controversial “Green Status” Proposal For Nuclear, Natural Gas

The EU is getting closer…

Can Yellen Convince Asia To Put A Price Cap On Russian Oil?

Can Yellen Convince Asia To Put A Price Cap On Russian Oil?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board

By Josh Owens - Jul 12, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Libya’s government in Tripoli has reportedly appointed a new board to govern the National Oil Company (NOC), with interim Government of National Unity prime minister dismissing long-time chairman Mustafa Sanalla in a leaked government decree reported by LibyaUpdate. 

According to the leaked decree, Sanalla will be replaced with Farhat Omar Bengdara, a former Central Bank Governor from 2007 to 2011. 

The move comes as Libyan oil remains shut-in and protests over blackouts and a political stalemate intensify. 

Interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who signed the alleged decree, has been at loggerheads with the NOC leadership for some time. This is not the first attempt to remove Sanalla–who has led the NOC for eight years–and regain control of the national oil company in recent times. 

Oil Minister Mohamed Aoun has been embroiled in a political battle with Sanalla, which has most recently led to a refusal to share information among the two agencies as to the actual state of oil production and exports in the country. 

Bloomberg has also cited several sources familiar with the matter as saying that the GNU government has called for the dissolution of the NOC board and the resignation of Sanalla, though the report notes that it is unclear at this time whether Sanalla will comply. 

Earlier attempts to dismiss Sanalla have failed. 

In the meantime, protests are engulfing Libya, some of them calling for the resignation of Dbeibah as interim prime minister.  

The country is now plagued with rolling blackouts as an energy crisis takes hold. 

Libya is now believed to be producing only half of what it was prior to April this year, when the NOC declared force majeure on several oilfields and export facilities due to protests. 

Related: Will A Gas Tax Holiday Help Ease Prices At The Pump?

Earlier in July, the NOC’s Sanalla said Libya’s exports had recently ranged from 365,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 409,000 bpd, which is a decrease of 865,000 bpd compared to “normal production rates under normal circumstances”. 

Dbeibah’s rival, Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister in February by the eastern-backed parliament, has now set up a government in Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s ‘oil crescent’. 

Now, with the political crisis taken directly to the NOC, there is renewed cause for concern of a civil war. 

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Remains 1 Million Bpd Below Target

Next Post

The White House Believes OPEC Has The Capacity To Boost Production

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com