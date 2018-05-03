Libya Withholds Total’s Share Of Waha Oil Over Deal Dispute

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.50 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.72 +0.10 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.006 +0.22%
Mars US 2 hours 68.09 +0.57 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
Urals 7 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.19 -1.16 -1.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.23 +0.10 +0.14%
Murban 19 hours 73.43 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 67.94 +0.53 +0.79%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.23 +0.32 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.68 +0.37 +0.51%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Girassol 19 hours 72.84 +0.36 +0.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.93 +0.68 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.43 +0.68 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.03 +0.68 +1.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.93 +1.93 +3.06%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.93 +1.18 +2.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.18 -1.26 -1.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +0.68 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Oil at $300?
  • 12 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 12 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 1 day EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 4 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 1 day How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 21 hours Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 15 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 1 day Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 5 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 2 days Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 2 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 2 days Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 2 days China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 1 day Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall

Breaking News:

Libya Withholds Total’s Share Of Waha Oil Over Deal Dispute

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

Saudi Arabia may soon lose…

Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Ousting Musk As Chairman

Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Ousting Musk As Chairman

When Tesla holds its 2018…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Withholds Total’s Share Of Waha Oil Over Deal Dispute

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 03, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Waha field Libya

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has been withholding the share of crude oil that is due Total over to an ongoing dispute over the French company’s recent acquisition of a stake in the concession from U.S. Marathon Oil Corporation, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Libyan industry and oil sources.

In early March, Total acquired the 16.33-percent stake of the Waha oil concessions held by Marathon Oil for US$450 million in cash. For Total, the deal was part of its strategy to continue to acquire low-cost resources in the Middle East, while Marathon Oil’s exit from Libya was part of its strategy to simplify and concentrate its portfolio to the high-margin, high-return U.S. resource plays.

Total has already paid Marathon Oil for the stake, but Libya and its national oil company say that the deal needed approval from Libyan authorities and any attempt to conclude the deal prior to its approval would breach the concession agreement.

Total has not yet received any of its crude oil cargoes for its share of the Waha concession, nor has it received any compensation for those cargoes, Libyan oil and industry sources told Reuters.

On a conference call for the Q1 results last week, Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said that the Libyan authorities had been informed well in advance about the Total-Marathon deal that they intended to close by the end of March.

Related: Higher Oil Prices Are OPEC’s Only Concern

“From a strictly legal point of view, neither in Libyan law nor in the oil concession agreement is there a request for a formal approval,” Pouyanne said.

Loading programs for May at the Es Sider port that handles the cargoes from Waha show that out of 14 cargoes in total, Libya’s NOC has 10, and the other partners in the concession apart from Total—Hess and ConocoPhillips—each have two, according to Reuters.

Trading sources and the Libyan oil source told Reuters that since the beginning of the year, Marathon’s cargoes have been sold to oil trading house Vitol via NOC, and Vitol’s deal is until at least August this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Private Non-Oil Growth Lowest In 9 Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com