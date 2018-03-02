Oil Major Total Boosts Presence In Libya’s Upstream

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 61.25 +0.26 +0.43%
Brent Crude 3 hours 64.56 +0.73 +1.14%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.695 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 3 hours 60.10 +0.21 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.23 -1.74 -2.72%
Urals 20 hours 60.57 -0.12 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.28 -0.43 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.28 -0.43 -0.67%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.12 -1.47 -2.64%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.695 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.13 -1.00 -1.64%
Murban 20 hours 63.48 -1.05 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.41 +0.12 +0.20%
Basra Light 20 hours 59.68 +0.47 +0.79%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.89 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Girassol 20 hours 64.31 +0.20 +0.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.23 -1.74 -2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 38.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.49 +1.10 +3.74%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.74 -0.65 -1.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.99 -0.65 -1.04%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.24 -0.40 -0.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.49 +1.10 +2.27%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.49 +1.10 +2.27%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.74 -0.15 -0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.24 -0.65 -1.03%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.99 +1.95 +3.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.28 -0.43 -0.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 20 hours 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.42 -1.35 -2.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 55.20 +0.26 +0.47%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 57.70 +0.26 +0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.00 -0.65 -0.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 day Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 12 hours Exxon to end Russia joint ventures
  • 12 hours EPA proposes changes to coal ash regulations
  • 1 day EU Piles Pressure On Internet Giants To Remove Extremist Content
  • 3 hours Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 18 hours Space-Based Internet: Can Musk Pull This Off?
  • 9 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 1 hour HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 1 day Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 1 day Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 2 hours EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping
  • 11 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 10 hours India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 1 day Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030

Breaking News:

Oil Major Total Boosts Presence In Libya’s Upstream

U.S. Sanctions Could Be The Final Nail In The Coffin For Venezuelan Oil

U.S. Sanctions Could Be The Final Nail In The Coffin For Venezuelan Oil

The U.S. is considering the…

This Could Unlock A New Crypto Boom

This Could Unlock A New Crypto Boom

Rumors of regulatory crackdowns have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Total Boosts Presence In Libya’s Upstream

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil valves

France’s oil major Total is boosting its upstream Libyan operations by acquiring the 16.33-percent stake of the Waha oil concessions held by U.S. Marathon Oil Corporation for US$450 million in cash.

The acquisition will give Total access to reserves and resources of more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, with immediate production of around 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and a significant exploration potential in the prolific Sirte Basin, the French company said on Friday.

“This acquisition is in line with Total’s strategy to reinforce its portfolio with high quality and low-technical cost assets whilst bolstering our historic strength in the Middle East and North Africa region,” Total’s Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said.

The Waha Concessions currently produce around 300,000 boed, while production is expected to exceed 400,000 boed by the end of the decade, thanks to the ongoing restart of the existing installations and the resumption of development drilling, Total said.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is the majority holder of the Waha Concessions with a 59.18-percent interest, while ConocoPhillips with 16.33 percent and Hess with 8.16 percent are the other companies invested in the Waha assets, alongside Total’s 16.33-percent stake.

Total, which has been present in Libya since 1954, reported production of 31,500 boed in 2017 from its interests in the country that include minority stakes in the offshore Al Jurf field and in the onshore El Sharara area.

For Marathon Oil Corporation, the divestiture represents a complete country exit from Libya.

“Today’s announcement to divest Libya at an attractive valuation continues the simplification and concentration of our portfolio to the high margin, high return U.S. resource plays,” Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil president and CEO, said in a statement.

Despite lingering security concerns, Libya managed to significantly boost its crude oil exports in February by 22 percent over January, to 1.19 million bpd, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking data, which was the highest export level since at least July 2014, when Bloomberg started tracking cargoes.

While last month’s surge in Libyan production and exports may soon start to give OPEC a renewed headache—because the previously exempt Libya and Nigeria now have a collective cap of 2.8 million bpd—analysts still think that Libyan production will remain unstable as the risk of labor disputes and terminals blockades has not gone away.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Industry Opposes Steel Tariffs

Next Post

Oil Industry Opposes Steel Tariffs

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com