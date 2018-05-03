Saudi Arabia’s Private Non-Oil Growth Lowest In 9 Years

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.50 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.72 +0.10 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.006 +0.22%
Mars US 2 hours 68.09 +0.57 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
Urals 7 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.19 -1.16 -1.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.23 +0.10 +0.14%
Murban 19 hours 73.43 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 67.94 +0.53 +0.79%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.23 +0.32 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.68 +0.37 +0.51%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Girassol 19 hours 72.84 +0.36 +0.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.93 +0.68 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.43 +0.68 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.03 +0.68 +1.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.93 +1.93 +3.06%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.93 +1.18 +2.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.18 -1.26 -1.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +0.68 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Oil at $300?
  • 12 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 12 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 1 day EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 4 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 1 day How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 21 hours Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 15 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 1 day Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 5 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 2 days Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 2 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 2 days Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 2 days China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 1 day Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall

Breaking News:

Libya Withholds Total’s Share Of Waha Oil Over Deal Dispute

The Overstated Threat Of High Oil Prices

The Overstated Threat Of High Oil Prices

As U.S. exports increase, high…

Oil Prices Crash As U.S. Dollar Regains its Footing

Oil Prices Crash As U.S. Dollar Regains its Footing

Fears over the U.S. withdrawing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia’s Private Non-Oil Growth Lowest In 9 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 03, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Saudis

Saudi Arabia’s private non-oil sector grew at its slowest pace in at least nine years, as it continues to feel the pinch of the government’s austerity measures in response to the low oil prices and low oil revenues for the state, a survey of businesses showed on Thursday.

The Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to just 51.4 in April, down from 52.8 in March, and the lowest reading of the index since the series began in August 2009. A reading below 50.0 means contraction, while the index above 50.0 means expansion of economic activity.

According to the firms surveyed, the slow growth in the private non-oil sector was due to subdued market demand, competitive pressures, and “unpredictable economic conditions”.

The April index marked a new low for the Saudi non-oil growth, following a previous record-low reading of the index for March. Non-oil private economic growth has been slowing over the past few months, especially after the introduction of a 5-percent value added tax (VAT) in January. Many firms cited VAT as dampening consumer demand in March.

Now with the new low of the non-oil growth in April, “that non-oil private sector activity has slowed so sharply this year is surprising to us, particularly when we consider 1) the expansionary budget that was announced for 2018 to support growth in the non-oil sectors and 2) the unexpectedly high oil price year-to-date, which usually drives stronger non-oil sector activity,” Khatija Haque, Head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD, said.

Related: Higher Oil Prices Are OPEC’s Only Concern

“One possible explanation is that budget execution so far this year has not been as strong as we might have expected, with a recent Bloomberg report indicating that some contractors in the Kingdom are still facing significant payment delays despite the substantial boost in government oil revenue since the lows of early 2016. Another consideration is that uncertainty following the November anti-corruption crackdown has weighted on businesses activity and investment in the private sector,” according to Emirates NBD.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) head for the Middle East and Asia, Jihad Azour, said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia needs oil to trade at US$85 a barrel to fill its budget gap.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Alberta Turns To Trains To Move Its Crude

Next Post

Libya Withholds Total’s Share Of Waha Oil Over Deal Dispute

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com