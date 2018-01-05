Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 5 hours 61.44 -0.57 -0.92%
Brent Crude 5 hours 67.62 -0.45 -0.66%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.795 -0.085 -2.95%
Mars US 5 hours 62.34 -0.62 -0.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 9 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Marine 22 hours 65.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 22 hours 67.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 64.56 -0.52 -0.80%
Basra Light 22 hours 62.84 -0.42 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 68.36 -0.64 -0.93%
Girassol 22 hours 67.33 -0.47 -0.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 39.07 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 84 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 84 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 84 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 84 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 84 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 84 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 22 hours 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.39 -0.57 -1.02%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 57.89 -0.57 -0.98%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2018, 10:00 PM CST Libya

Libya’s oil revenues nearly tripled in 2017 to US$14 billion as the country managed last year to gradually recover its oil production, reaching 1 million bpd for the first time since 2013.

According to data by Libya’s central bank, the revenues from oil sales almost tripled last year from US$4.8 billion in 2016.

The surge in oil revenues amid recovering production and recovering oil prices allowed Libya to halve its budget deficit last year, to US$7.85 billion (10.6 billion Libyan dinars), from US$15 billion (20.3 billion dinars) in 2016, the central bank said.

Libya’s oil revenues represented more than 86 percent of its total income last year.

In its economic outlook on Libya in October 2017, the World Bank said:

“Despite strong growth performance driven by the oil sector, the Libyan economy is still suffering from political strife that hinders it from reaching its potential. Following four years of recession, the Libyan economy recovered in 2017-H1, thanks to the resumption in the production of hydrocarbon products after the repossession from militias of the main oil fields last year.”

The civil strife crippled most of Libya’s oil production, which slumped well below the 1.6-million-bpd the country was pumping before the 2011 uprising. Libya, as well as Nigeria, won an exemption from the initial production cut deal that OPEC and a dozen non-OPEC producers forged at the end of 2016.

After the main fields and oil export terminals in Libya re-opened in 2017, production started to increase and, together with Nigeria’s recovering oil production and U.S. shale resurgence, was offsetting part of the OPEC cuts and depressed oil prices for much of 2017.

When OPEC met to extend the production cuts in November 2017, Libya and Nigeria agreed to cap their respective 2018 oil production at the 2017 levels as part of their contribution to the pact. After reaching the 1-million-bpd production mark in the summer, Libya has been struggling to raise its production significantly above that level, with sudden outages persisting, albeit less frequent. At the end of December, a blown-up pipeline that transports crude oil to Libya’s largest oil export terminal resulted in a week of production losses.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

