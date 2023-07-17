Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.83 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.21 -0.66 -0.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.74 -0.94 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.539 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.629 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.629 -0.015 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 594 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 47 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.26 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 1 min Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Corporations Gear Up For Mandatory Carbon Disclosures

Corporations Gear Up For Mandatory Carbon Disclosures

Amid increasing global emphasis on…

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Reduced oil supply from Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 17, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

If you've ever wondered if media headlines and jawboning really influence oil prices, you can now put the question to rest. A mistake in publishing sent oil prices up sharply on Monday morning—but prices have since bounced back to normal levels now that the offending media piece has been removed and a retraction printed.

The Reuters headline wasn't exactly incorrect. "Saudi Arabia's Energy Department will voluntarily extend production cuts until the end of 2024." But we knew that. This is old news that dates back to June 4, when Saudi Arabia agreed to extend its additional voluntary oil cut until next year.

But even just rehashing the old news today like it was some new event sent Brent and WTI up by 2%, with Brent reaching above the important $80 threshold. But that was then. Within the span of less than an hour, crude oil prices returned to earth, and are now trading at a loss for the day.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, WTI was trading down 1.22% on the day, at $74.50. Brent crude had sagged 1.25% back to $78.87 after the market realized that Saudi Arabia wasn't doing anything extra today to prop up prices.

Saudi Arabia has taken action to balance oil supplies with demand, to hear its energy ministry tell it—the result often ending with price hikes. But those moves have recently been quite temporary in nature, failing to keep prices higher.

Not even two weeks ago, Saudi Aramco—the country's state-run oil giant—raised its crude oil prices to its prized market, Asia, for a second month in a row, while cutting production voluntarily by a million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's Light for August loading is now $3.20 per barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

SLB Halts Tech And Equipment Supply To Russia

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com