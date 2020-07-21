Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 41.96 +1.15 +2.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.17 -0.15 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 -0.006 -0.36%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 42.61 +1.05 +2.53%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.03 -0.77 -1.76%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 42.45 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.34 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 -0.006 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 43.92 +1.23 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 44.27 +1.11 +2.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 44.22 +1.60 +3.75%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 47.43 +0.73 +1.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 44.44 +1.55 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 45.62 +1.71 +3.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.03 -0.77 -1.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 30.63 +1.23 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 34.32 +0.17 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 39.92 +0.17 +0.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 41.32 +0.17 +0.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 37.67 +0.17 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 37.92 +0.17 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 39.77 +0.17 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 38.50 +1.25 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 32.25 +1.25 +4.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.73 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 35.91 +1.15 +3.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.86 +1.15 +2.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.86 +1.15 +2.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 38.50 +1.25 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.55 +0.06 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 19 mins Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 1 hour Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 12 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 3 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 17 hours A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 12 hours Judge family attacked
  • 5 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 24 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 1 day The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 10 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 20 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 11 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ decided to ease production…

Chevron’s $5 Billion Takeover Adds Key Shale And Offshore Assets

Chevron’s $5 Billion Takeover Adds Key Shale And Offshore Assets

U.S. oil major Chevron bought…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 21, 2020, 3:48 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday a build in crude oil inventories of 7.544 million barrels for the week ending July 17.

Bulls were disappointed with the news, as analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 1.950 million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a major decrease in crude oil inventories of 8.322 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a much smaller draw.

WTI was trading up on Tuesday afternoon prior to the API’s data release, with markets ignoring the uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States, instead focusing on the vaccine prospects and a successful European stimulus package that was passed. Prices had reached levels not seen since March, prior to the oil price war that Russia and Saudi Arabia waged on the world, and prior to the settling in of the pandemic in the world’s second-largest oil consumer—the United States.

Oil production in the United States has now fallen from 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 11 million bpd for July 10, according to the Energy Information Administration, for the fourth week in a row.  Production has rebounded somewhat from week ending June 12, which saw an average of just 10.5 million bpd produced.

At 1:13 pm EDT on Tuesday the WTI benchmark was trading up on the day by $0.93 (+2.28%) at $41.74—about $2 above last week’s levels. The price of a Brent barrel was trading up as well, by $0.99 (+2.29%), at $44.27—also $2 per barrel higher than this time last week.

The API reported a draw of 2.019 million barrels of gasoline for week ending July 10—compared to last week’s 3.611-barrel draw. This week’s draw compares to analyst expectations for a 1.175-million-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 1.357 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 3.03-million-barrel build, while Cushing inventories saw an increase of 716,000 barrels.

At 4:48 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $41.76 while Brent was trading at $44.31.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Presents $572 Billion Green Stimulus Package

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com