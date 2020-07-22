UK Oil Industry Slams Government For Poor COVID-19 Testing

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.81 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.23 -0.09 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 +0.017 +1.01%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 42.57 +1.00 +2.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.29 +1.26 +2.93%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.45 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.06 +0.93 +2.21%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.06 +0.93 +2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.39 +1.05 +2.81%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 +0.017 +1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.92 +1.23 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.27 +1.11 +2.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.22 +1.60 +3.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.43 +0.73 +1.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.44 +1.55 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.62 +1.71 +3.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.29 +1.26 +2.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.63 +1.23 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 35.32 +1.00 +2.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.92 +1.00 +2.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 42.32 +1.00 +2.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.67 +1.00 +2.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.00 +2.73%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.00 +2.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.92 +1.00 +2.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 40.77 +1.00 +2.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 37.67 +1.00 +2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.06 +0.93 +2.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.50 +1.25 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.25 +1.25 +4.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.84 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.91 +1.15 +3.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.86 +1.15 +2.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.86 +1.15 +2.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.50 +1.25 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +1.25 +4.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.70 +1.15 +2.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 21 mins Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 17 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 19 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 6 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 1 day Judge family attacked
  • 21 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 3 hours COVID is real now
  • 1 day The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 19 hours Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 1 day A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 1 day Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 1 day Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 21 hours Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season

Breaking News:

Low Oil Prices Force Saudi Arabia To Consider Privatizing State-Held Assets

Oil Rallies On Promises Of Economic Stimulus

Oil Rallies On Promises Of Economic Stimulus

Oil prices hit a four-month…

Is China's Oil Buying Spree Over?

Is China's Oil Buying Spree Over?

China has been buying crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Oil Industry Slams Government For Poor COVID-19 Testing

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 22, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

The UK oil industry has slammed the government for refusing to provide it with the means for blanket testing for Covid-19, Bloomberg reports, noting that, according to the government, it has the capacity to test 300,000 people daily.

Offshore platforms—where almost all of UK crude oil is produced—are one of the riskiest places to work in a pandemic because of the confined space and the fact it is shared by a lot of people.

“Oil platforms are just like cruise liners” an oil workers’ union official told Bloomberg. “The confined space, the communal areas, food handling, hygiene, everything.”

And yet the government is only providing testing for people already exhibiting symptoms—that’s the type of testing it can do for 300,000 people daily. Asymptomatic testing, or the testing of people who have not yet exhibited symptoms of the disease, is only reserved for frontline workers in the National Health System.

According to the regional government in Aberdeen, Scotland, which is the center of the UK’s oil industry, asymptomatic testing of offshore platform personnel “would not remove the risk of people incubating the disease becoming symptomatic offshore.”

Still, according to industry officials, the blanket testing is worth doing, as offshore workers are no less critical than other groups identified as such as provided with asymptomatic testing.

The U.K. is reliant the North Sea for domestic energy supply, so the personnel that produce it are “absolutely critical,” the oil workers’ union official, Jake Molloy, told Bloomberg, adding that offshore workers should be treated as shop assistants and taxi drivers, who are being tested asymptomatically.

Covid-19 has burdened additionally the already troubled North Sea oil industry, just as it has burdened oil industries across the world. Recently, energy industry officials warned that as many as 7,500 jobs have disappeared from the North Sea platforms with more to follow. Exploration for oil and gas in the North Sea had effectively come to a stop because of the pandemic, one professor from Heriot Watt University told the UK Parliament.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Next Post

Canadian Drillers Are In No Rush To Bring Back Oil Production

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com