EU Presents $572 Billion Green Stimulus Package

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 41.96 +1.15 +2.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.17 -0.15 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 -0.006 -0.36%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 42.61 +1.05 +2.53%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.03 -0.77 -1.76%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 42.45 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.34 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 -0.006 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 43.92 +1.23 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 44.27 +1.11 +2.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 44.22 +1.60 +3.75%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 47.43 +0.73 +1.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 44.44 +1.55 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 44.70 +1.78 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 45.62 +1.71 +3.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.03 -0.77 -1.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 30.63 +1.23 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 34.32 +0.17 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 39.92 +0.17 +0.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 41.32 +0.17 +0.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 37.67 +0.17 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 37.92 +0.17 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 39.77 +0.17 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 38.50 +1.25 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 32.25 +1.25 +4.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.73 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 35.91 +1.15 +3.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.86 +1.15 +2.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.86 +1.15 +2.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 38.50 +1.25 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.55 +0.06 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 19 mins Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 1 hour Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 12 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 3 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 17 hours A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 12 hours Judge family attacked
  • 5 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 24 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 1 day The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 10 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 20 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 11 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Is China's Oil Buying Spree Over?

Is China's Oil Buying Spree Over?

China has been buying crude…

Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High On Vaccine Hopes

Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High On Vaccine Hopes

Oil prices surged early on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Presents $572 Billion Green Stimulus Package

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 21, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to allocate more than US$572 billion (500 billion euro), or 30 percent of the massive stimulus package, for investments in policies to fight climate change in the largest green stimulus package which, however, fell short of expectations.

Following marathon talks for five days, the EU leaders agreed to an overall amount for commitments of US$1.23 trillion (1.074 trillion euro) to support the EU’s recovery for the next seven years through 2027. The EU set an overall climate target of 30 percent that will apply to climate protection and investment in green policies.

This means that as much as US$572 billion could be spent on climate in the period through 2027, but this spending is far below what analysts see as investment necessary to reach the EU climate goal to become carbon neutral by 2050, as Reuters notes.

Investments “shall comply with the objective of EU climate neutrality by 2050 and contribute to achieving the Union’s new 2030 climate targets, which will be updated by the end of the year. As a general principle, all EU expenditure should be consistent with Paris Agreement objectives,” the EU said.

Under the EU’s Green Deal, the EU pledged at the end of last year to support investments in sustainable businesses, technologies, and solutions and in greener energy and electricity generation. The Deal also includes a so-called Just Transition Fund to support with money packages regions and/or countries heavily reliant on coal.

“In order to address the social and economic consequences of the objective of reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and the Union's new 2030 climate target, a Just Transition Mechanism, including a Just Transition Fund, will be created,” the EU said today.

Commenting on the deal, green group Transport & Environment (T&E) said:

“No one can deny the historic value of the recovery plan agreed by EU leaders today. But despite a welcome reference to the Paris Agreement and climate neutrality, the plan lacks basic climate safeguards such as a blanket exclusion of fossil fuels. Just 30% of overall spending will be towards achieving the EU’s climate goals.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Set To Burn Record Crude Oil Volumes For Electricity

Next Post

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com